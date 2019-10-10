10 Places in Tokyo to Truly Enjoy the Seasonal Flavors of Fall

Tokyo hotels and restaurants pride themselves in serving fresh, seasonal ingredients and the rich flavors of autumn are currently shining on menus across the city. From pears to walnuts to marron glacé, make the most of fall 2019 with these seasonal offerings.

This fall, Tokyo Kaikan is offering an array of special courses, dishes and desserts to suit every craving. Treat yourself to their roast beef course that features high-quality Japanese beef married with seasonal vegetables, or taste the best of Tokyo Kaikan with their classic course. Head over between October 16 and 31 to see their super limited-edition Halloween-themed desserts.

To celebrate the autumn season, Ginza Six introduces autumn-only sweets and special menus created by innovative artisans. Treats include shochu-infused sweets, parfaits, and koki desserts at the South Wind-farm store. For a Halloween-orientated event, visit Grand Ginza to enjoy a Halloween Afternoon Tea Set. Afternoon Tea with Franck Muller The Marriott Tokyo collaborates with luxury Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller on a series of fine dining experiences. Enter the “world of time” at Lounge & Dining G and enjoy a sweet and savory selection incorporating mechanical motifs, clock faces, cogs and numbers with dishes including orange and almond tartlets, pear and pistachio macaroons, salmon and fig waffles, truffle wagyu burgers and more.