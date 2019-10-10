10 Places in Tokyo to Truly Enjoy the Seasonal Flavors of Fall

Tokyo hotels and restaurants pride themselves in serving fresh, seasonal ingredients and the rich flavors of autumn are currently shining on menus across the city. From pears to walnuts to marron glacé, make the most of fall 2019 with these seasonal offerings.
Special Fall Menu at Tokyo Kaikan
This fall, Tokyo Kaikan is offering an array of special courses, dishes and desserts to suit every craving. Treat yourself to their roast beef course that features high-quality Japanese beef married with seasonal vegetables, or taste the best of Tokyo Kaikan with their classic course. Head over between October 16 and 31 to see their super limited-edition Halloween-themed desserts.
Ginza Six Gourmet Trend – Special Edition Autumn Sweets
To celebrate the autumn season, Ginza Six introduces autumn-only sweets and special menus created by innovative artisans. Treats include shochu-infused sweets, parfaits, and koki desserts at the South Wind-farm store. For a Halloween-orientated event, visit Grand Ginza to enjoy a Halloween Afternoon Tea Set.
Afternoon Tea with Franck Muller
The Marriott Tokyo collaborates with luxury Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller on a series of fine dining experiences. Enter the “world of time” at Lounge & Dining G and enjoy a sweet and savory selection incorporating mechanical motifs, clock faces, cogs and numbers with dishes including orange and almond tartlets, pear and pistachio macaroons, salmon and fig waffles, truffle wagyu burgers and more.
TRUNK(HOTEL) Autumn Cocktails
The lounge bar TRUNK (LOUNGE) at the boutique hotel TRUNK (HOTEL) in Jingumae offers cocktails using seasonal Japanese ingredients. The long cocktail Never Mind is made with homemade liqueur using domestic pear and sencha syrup. A brandy-based cocktail Fig & Cheese uses seasonal figs and mascarpone cheese. Try the original Muscats cocktail, inspired by Shibuya Cat Street, the refreshing Grape Hunter, a blend of Merlot grape juice and fresh citrus, The Mont Blanc, and the frozen cocktail Masbhmarron.
InterContinental Tokyo Bay – Special Edition Mont Blanc Seasonal Pancake
This innovative new seasonal dessert is made by combining the famous mont blanc dessert with pancakes and seasonal toppings including marron cream, marron ice cream, chestnuts and carmelized pear. It is then scented with pear liqueur.
InterContinental Tokyo Bay – Tarte Tatin Special Edition Apple Parfait
Returning again to InterContinental Tokyo Bay this limited-edition seasonal apple dessert combines the quintessential French dessert tarte tatin – a carmelized upside-down apple tart – with a parfait. It is served in a cocktail glass with apple jelly, butter sautéed apple slicing and layered with diplomat cream and vanilla ice cream.
The Strings Omotesando – Autumn Dessert Wagon
Enjoy the Strings Omotesando’s Autumn Dessert Wagon with specially created desserts including mont blanc, pear tart, caramel walnut mousse, cassis mousse and Champagne jelly, and New York cheesecake.
Tokyu Plaza Ginza x Bunkamura Special Program
Learn more about Japan’s art of confectionery and its history and evolution over the years. Tokyu Plaza Ginza and Bunkamura have collaborated to create a special program that aims to showcase Japan’s most innovative artists and new talents at Kiriko Lounge, which hosts Toraya Japanese Sweet Principles Exhibition from Oct 11 to Oct 27.
Alice in the Rose Labyrinth – Dinner & Dessert Buffet
Indulge yourself with over 60 different menu items and elegant Alice in Wonderland-themed desserts at this dinner buffet at the Tokyo Hilton. The hotel’s Marble Lounge hosts a daily dinner buffet and to fit the extended Halloween season, a dark take on Alice and the Queen of Hearts’ fantastical world offering a mouthwatering array of themed sweet treats and desserts.
Sowaka Hotel x La Bombans Autumn Menu
Luxury Kyoto hotel SOWAKA has collaborated with Nishi Azabu’s well-known store La Bombans in the form of Le Bombans Gion, an exclusive autumn-only menu to celebrate the season. They are currently offering four dishes using rich autumn ingredients, including bonito and matsutake mushrooms. To complement the dishes, they have created special cocktails made from autumnal fruits available now at the SOWAKA bar.
View Comments