Typhoon Faxai Batters Tokyo with Record-Setting Winds and Rainfall

Tokyo’s morning commuters emerged from their homes to be welcomed by workers repairing electric lines, elderly volunteers sweeping debris from walkways and the distant sound chainsaws buzzing away. They were also beset with hours-long train delays, power disruptions, and in some cases, mass evacuations.

In Japan, Typhoon #Faxai has damaged homes, disrupted travel and knocked out electricity: https://t.co/6gWQ0G8inr pic.twitter.com/fpyPONssXs — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 8, 2019

Typhoon Faxai bore down on Tokyo in the pre-dawn hours, unleashing record-setting winds that reached 216 kilometers per hour and record rainfall of 430mm within 12 hours. NHK World reported that 2,000 Chiba residents were evacuated, and 400,000 residents in the greater Tokyo area and Shizuoka area are under evacuation advisory. Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) reports that more than 900,000 residents remain without electricity as of 9am Monday.

In the 15 years I’ve been tracking #typhoon I can’t remember ever seeing such a powerful looking storm so close to eastern Honshu #Faxai pic.twitter.com/IkhPyvbJ2x — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 7, 2019

More than 100 domestic flights were canceled from regional airports. East Japan Railway Company reported delays and suspended several railway lines, with the Yamanote, Chuo, Chuo Soba and Saikyo lines starting service at 9am. Private railways, including Keikyu, Odakyu and Keisei, are resuming service one by one as track inspections are completed.

The Central Japan Railway Company suspended the Tokaido shinkansen between Tokyo and Odawara due to strong winds, and the five shinkansen lines operated by the East Japan Railway are running at reduced speeds.

No deaths have been reported as the result of Typhoon Faxai, though damage could be seen throughout Tokyo Monday morning. Motorcycles were toppled. A driveway gate was torn off its hinges. Cracked branches drooped down from tree trunks.

Normal operations are expected throughout Tokyo by noon, about the time Typhoon Faxai begins fizzling out over the Pacific Ocean. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings for possible landslides and flooding in Chiba, Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures.

