HACHI HACHI Tokyo Akasaka

HACHI HACHI (88) Tokyo Akasaka uses carefully selected ingredients sourced from Saga and Miyazaki prefectures, which are near the sophisticated yet reasonably priced yakiniku restaurant’s home base of Fukuoka in Kyushu Prefecture. Pair Kyushu wagyu beef with Japanese beer in Tokyo’s upscale Akasaka neighborhood and enjoy this savory Japanese yakiniku experience to the fullest.
How Much: Varies
Address: Leo Akasaka 2F, 6-2-14 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Website: hachihachi.co.jp
Tel: 03-6441-3884
