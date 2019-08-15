Find Vegetarian- and Vegan-friendly Fare at Purely Restaurant

Purely Cafe Restaurant in Kumamoto

Located inside a beautiful traditional Japanese house that is over 140 years old, Purely prides itself on using organic, locally produced vegetables, rice, and meat. Diners with dietary restrictions — whether they are vegan, vegetarian, or otherwise — can eat with peace of mind here. Reservations are not always necessary, but it is advised to book in advance via phone or email to ensure your specific requests can be accommodated on the date of your visit.

Details

How Much: Lunch from ¥1,300

Address: 15 Nakatatojin-machi Chuo-ku, Kumamoto

Website: purely-restaurant.com/en/  

Tel: 096-323-1552

