Enter A World Of Handpicked Elegance At The New “CLASSICS the Small Luxury” Handkerchief Store

CLASSICS the Small Luxury was born on April 2003 as a means of bringing superior handkerchiefs to the people of Japan. More than 16 years and untold numbers of sold handkerchiefs later and the company is gearing up to open its fourth Tokyo location at the COREDO Muromachi Terrace in Nihonbashi.

The new store will be opened on September 27, and to commemorate the event, CLASSICS the Small Luxury is bringing out a line of limited-edition products. Since Nihonbashi has long been known for its ties to the country’s traditional culture, the new designs will feature a lot of Japanese subjects from local animals to images of Mount Fuji. Also available will be a new line of vividly-red handkerchiefs called “rougechiefs.” But no matter what design you decide to go with, CLASSICS the Small Luxury hopes that their handkerchiefs will bring a little joy into your life.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).