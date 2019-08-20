Drift Toward the O’Tru no Trus Exhibition in Ginza

At the CIBONE CASE store and gallery in Ginza, art truly knows no limits. From foreign to Japanese artists working in all sorts of genres, CIBONE CASE is proud to exhibit anything “creative.” This has made them the natural fit for O’Tru no Trus.

During the “CASE: 25 I Think of XXX O’Tru no Trus” exhibition, which opened on August 14, CIBONE will showcase various works by this art unit based in Awaji Island (the largest of Japan’s Inland Sea islands, located in Hyogo Prefecture). O’Tru is known for their work using driftwood and other flotsam that has washed up on Awaji. Their stated goal is to connect their world to the world at large with such works as their wall jewelry series. The exhibition ends on September 10.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).