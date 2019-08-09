The Classic Kendama Toy Gets A Digital Makeover And Its Own Bar

Even in today’s digital world, the classic kendama remains a popular toy in Japan. A variant of the cup-and-ball game with groove-like cups and a spike on which you can catch the ball, the roots of the game go back to the 18th century. But now, after hundreds of years, the kendama is getting a makeover at the soon-to-be-opened DENDAMA&DARTS RE/D amusement bar.

From August 10, the bar will be giving guests access to a new kind of “smart” kendama known as “dendama.” With multiple sensors built into it, this cutting-edge spin is sure to bring new kinds of enjoyment to the classic toy. At the same time, the bar will be organizing a dendama tournament with prizes worth a total of 3 million yen! While you’re there, be sure to check out some of DENDAMA&DARTS RE/D’s other games like darts or their selection of craft beers.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).