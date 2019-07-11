The World’s Sweetest Museum Opens In Ginza

Ginza Six is a luxury shopping complex located in Tokyo’s top commercial district known for its upmarket boutiques and artisanal shops. No wonder then that it was chosen as the home for the world’s first “Candy Museum by PAPABUBBLE.”

Opening its doors on July 1, the new museum is operated by the popular Spanish candy-makers Papabubble, the producers of the signature candy rings and a variety of other sweets found in stores all around the world. With their colorful designs and a more elegant approach to confectionery, Papabubble has found fans in both adults and children. And now, they hope to appeal to the art crowd with exhibitions featuring various objets d’art made from candy. All of the museum exhibits will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).