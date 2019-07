This grand hotel is perched on a hill overlooking the beautiful teal ocean of Shimoda’s Izu Peninsula. It’s a short seven-minute drive from Izukyu Shimoda Station, making it the perfect base from which to explore the town and surrounding beaches. The hotel features a large landscaped garden, swimming pool and open-air hot springs. Guests can dine on French and Japanese fusion cuisine at the in-house restaurant, and choose between either Japanese or Western-style suites.