New Asakusa Café And Bar Serves Up Real Ninja Training

On July 1, the “NINJA Café & Bar” opened its doors in Tokyo’s historical capital of Asakusa. Primarily targeting foreign tourists, the new entertainment establishment promises not only a fun menu full of ninja-themed food but also a chance for the guests to transform themselves into Japan’s mystical assassins.

The cafe has been designed with an overall ninja/old-Japan esthetic, from the torii gate in the front to the katanas adorning its walls. Even the chopsticks are shaped like the famous Japanese swords. But the café’s main draw is its training course. For a price, you will be able to dress up as a ninja and practice the use of classic ninja weapons and arts, including the shuriken, blowguns, katanas, and the art of Japanese tea ceremony meant to quiet the mind.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).