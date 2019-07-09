JR East Group Set To Move Up To Japan’s Geek Capital With Hotel Mets Akihabara

On October 7, Akihabara, the famed “geek capital” of Japan famous for its science-fiction, anime, and maid café subcultures, will become a little cozier with the grand opening of the new Hotel Mets Akihabara. Managed by the JR East Group, the new addition to the national chain will be located only a short, 1-minute walk from Akihabara station.

The Hotel Mets Akihabara is part of the JR East Group’s “Move UP 2027” initiative, which envisions the development of services and company values that put a bigger focus on individual people. By doing so, the Group hopes to attract all sorts of guests, from businessmen to foreign tourists, thus fostering the atmosphere of different cultures coming together and intertwining that Akihabara is known for.

