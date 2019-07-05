5 Things To Do in Shibuya This Week: July 29–August 4

Today Shibuya refers to the shopping and entertainment area surrounding Shibuya Station, but back in the 11th century the area in southwest Tokyo was the site of the Shibuya family’s castle. The Shibuya Scramble and the Hachiko statue are must-see sights for tourists, and the vibrant nightly scene has no shortage of locals. For visitors and Tokyo residents alike, check out what is happening this week in one of Tokyo’s most happening neighborhoods.
Shibuya / Daido Moriyama / Next Gen
This special collaboration between electronics giant Sony and Tokyu Corporation with photographer Daido Moriyama takes over Shibuya Station from August 1–4. Showcasing eight of the next generation of young creatives such as Tomokazy Yamada, this urban art exhibition captures the complex relationship between a city and its citizens. Fans of street photography can see numerous pieces on their commute. Find the screens at exit 15, on your way to Shibuya Hikarie.
Gallery Exhibition: Cosmos Disco
Saiko Otake’s solo exhibition at the hip Diesel Gallery is the artist’s first exhibition in Japan to simultaneously present drawings and photographic works. The Japanese artist graduated from University of the Arts London in 2016 and subsequently returned to Japan, and now works out of both Ehime and Tokyo. In addition to displaying more than 30 new works, the exhibition includes several series of full-color zines.
KT Tunstall at WWW X
Since 2005 Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall’s debut album Eye to the Telescope has sold more than 4 million copies worldwide, and she subsequently released two more albums recording platinum sales. A regular at large outdoor rock festivals, including Glastonbury Festival, she was also nominated for the Grammy’s Best Pop Vocal Award for the hit single “Suddenly I See,” the theme song for the movie, “The Devil Wears Prada.” Come check out a rocking performance Friday night at WWW X.
Summer @ Trunk Hotel
The Trunk Hotel is serving up seasonal summer specialties at several of the hotel’s onsite venues. The all-natural shaved ice dessert is crafted from ice from Japan’s Southern Alps and is offered in four flavors, including Shibuya honey. Also find special drinks such as the rhubarb bomb at the Trunk (Lounge) and an edible flower drink, an Instagram-worthy, lemony soft drink dressed with natural flower petals, at the Trunk (Store).
Timeless Mucha – Mucha to Manga: The Magic of Line
In collaboration with The Mucha Foundation, this touring exhibition of the works of Alphonse Mucha is currently running at Bunkamura The Museum in Shibuya, featuring over 250 works including posters, drawings, book illustrations and designs, in addition to pieces from Mucha’s own collection. As well as delving deep into the Czech artist’s impressive career, the focus on his later influence in psychedelic art, music posters and Japanese manga in the 1970s.
