5 Things To Do in Shibuya This Week: July 29–August 4

This special collaboration between electronics giant Sony and Tokyu Corporation with photographer Daido Moriyama takes over Shibuya Station from August 1–4. Showcasing eight of the next generation of young creatives such as Tomokazy Yamada, this urban art exhibition captures the complex relationship between a city and its citizens. Fans of street photography can see numerous pieces on their commute. Find the screens at exit 15, on your way to Shibuya Hikarie.

Saiko Otake’s solo exhibition at the hip Diesel Gallery is the artist’s first exhibition in Japan to simultaneously present drawings and photographic works. The Japanese artist graduated from University of the Arts London in 2016 and subsequently returned to Japan, and now works out of both Ehime and Tokyo. In addition to displaying more than 30 new works, the exhibition includes several series of full-color zines.

Since 2005 Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall’s debut album Eye to the Telescope has sold more than 4 million copies worldwide, and she subsequently released two more albums recording platinum sales. A regular at large outdoor rock festivals, including Glastonbury Festival, she was also nominated for the Grammy’s Best Pop Vocal Award for the hit single “Suddenly I See,” the theme song for the movie, “The Devil Wears Prada.” Come check out a rocking performance Friday night at WWW X.