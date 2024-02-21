First-Class Dining

A visit to the Imperial’s celebrated one Michelin-starred restaurant Torakuro is highly recommended. Opened in the fall of 2021, it focuses on seasonal ingredients, which play a profound role in Japanese cuisine, and has become one of Tokyo’s most acclaimed restaurant experiences. Torakuro, which has private rooms available, serves only single omakase courses. Visitors can enjoy a special dining experience that reflects the subtlety and intrinsic flavoring involved in Japanese food.

Choose a counter seat to witness the team at work and to see the intricacies of Japanese cooking, from the use of the charcoal grill to steaming and other awe-inspiring culinary techniques.

An Iconic Tokyo Bar

As bars go, the Old Imperial Bar is one of the capital’s genuine institutions. The bar pays tribute to Wright with original artifacts from the 1920s, including a relief, terracotta wall and lamps. The bar reflects Wright’s Imperial and is a place where people can gather and connect. Though established in 1970, it still serves up the hotel’s revered signature cocktail, the glorious Mount Fuji. Originating from 1924, it’s comprised of dry gin mixed with pineapple and lemon juice, egg whites and fresh cream, with a maraschino cherry to represent the sun rising from the snow- topped mountain. The cocktail was first served at a reception held to welcome the passengers of an around-the-world cruise to Tokyo.

Although Tokyo has its fair share of celebrated high-class bars, the Old Imperial Bar leads the way with its dedication, supreme service and its aesthetic tribute to the old days.