There is, perhaps, no hotel more iconic than the Imperial Hotel, Tokyo, which sits, grandly, only a short walk from the Imperial Palace, facing Hibiya Park. One of the reasons for the hotel’s distinctive position within the city’s vibrant hospitality landscape is its relationship with one of the 20th century’s most revered architects, the great American Frank Lloyd Wright. Although the hotel has a history dating back over 130 years to 1890, Wright was the architect responsible for the hotel’s second incarnation, commonly known as Wright’s Imperial. At the time, the hotel, nicknamed the Jewel of the Orient due to its spectacular architecture, services and hospitality offerings, acted as a bridge between East and West.
Although Wright’s Imperial was demolished in the late 1960s, the seminal American architect’s aesthetic influence on the hotel remains to this day and can be seen in the Frank Lloyd Wright Suite, the Old Imperial Bar and in the general ambience of the current property.
Easy and Convenient Access
The hotel sits in the Uchisaiwaicho area of the city, which conveniently is just a short walk from some of the capital’s most celebrated districts, such as the glamorous and upscale Ginza, an ideal neighborhood for shopping and exploring the area’s fantastic culinary experiences.
For local residents, the hotel and surrounding areas are great locations for accompanying visiting friends and family as they grasp the beautiful duality of Tokyo’s cityscape.
First-Class Dining
A visit to the Imperial’s celebrated one Michelin-starred restaurant Torakuro is highly recommended. Opened in the fall of 2021, it focuses on seasonal ingredients, which play a profound role in Japanese cuisine, and has become one of Tokyo’s most acclaimed restaurant experiences. Torakuro, which has private rooms available, serves only single omakase courses. Visitors can enjoy a special dining experience that reflects the subtlety and intrinsic flavoring involved in Japanese food.
Choose a counter seat to witness the team at work and to see the intricacies of Japanese cooking, from the use of the charcoal grill to steaming and other awe-inspiring culinary techniques.
An Iconic Tokyo Bar
As bars go, the Old Imperial Bar is one of the capital’s genuine institutions. The bar pays tribute to Wright with original artifacts from the 1920s, including a relief, terracotta wall and lamps. The bar reflects Wright’s Imperial and is a place where people can gather and connect. Though established in 1970, it still serves up the hotel’s revered signature cocktail, the glorious Mount Fuji. Originating from 1924, it’s comprised of dry gin mixed with pineapple and lemon juice, egg whites and fresh cream, with a maraschino cherry to represent the sun rising from the snow- topped mountain. The cocktail was first served at a reception held to welcome the passengers of an around-the-world cruise to Tokyo.
Although Tokyo has its fair share of celebrated high-class bars, the Old Imperial Bar leads the way with its dedication, supreme service and its aesthetic tribute to the old days.
Rooms With a View
For a truly regal experience, a stay on the hotel’s Imperial Floors is a must.
As a guest sojourning on these exclusive floors, you’re greeted by a kimono-clad, multilingual attendant who guides you to your room, where you’re served green tea and a hot towel. Attendants welcome guests and explain the various features of the room, such as the in-room beverage service available in the evening. They are also able to provide sightseeing and restaurant recommendations. These services and others provided by the hotel embody its profound dedication to the Japanese concept of omotenashi, or Japanese hospitality.
Speaking of rooms, those of the Imperial Floors are what you would expect from a modern-day luxury hotel; what sets the Imperial apart from its competitors is the supreme service and consistent attention to detail.
What’s New at the Imperial Hotel, Tokyo
Opening the Champagne Bar
The hotel is ushering in a new era in its history by opening The Ren- dez-Vous Awa in March of this year. Visitors can expect the ubiquitous omotenashi service that has made the hotel a household name while enjoying a range of the finest champagnes at affordable prices.