The landscape of tourism in Japan has changed dramatically over the past few years. Since the borders reopened in late 2022 the country has seen a real increase in global interest with nearly 25 million visitors in 2023.

To accommodate this influx of visitors there has been a real and concerted effort to increase the amount of hotel and accommodation options catering for a range of budgets. Naturally, Tokyo is known for its high-end luxury hotels but there has been, of late, a spate of more wallet-friendly options. One such opening is Hotel Graphy Shibuya which bills itself as a hostel hotel as a clever strategy to attract overseas backpackers.

Hotel Graphy Location

Situated a few minutes walk from Shibuya Station and 10 minutes from Ebisu and Daikanyama stations, Hotel Graphy is an elegantly designed space with a range of rooms including private rooms with shared bathrooms, superior rooms with private bathrooms and dormitories with bunk beds ideal for travelers and backpackers who are more focused on budget travel.

Hotel Graphy Shibuya has been built on the former site of the elevated railway line which was abandoned when the Tokyu Toyoko Line went underground between Shibuya and Daikanyama. The hotel pays homage to this history with design and photography woven throughout the hotel’s interiors.

According to the hotel brand they are, “A hostel hotel brand where you can enjoy a hostel atmosphere even though it is a hotel. Hotel Graphy is a brand of hostels in the Lively Hotels chain that we operate. Although it has the specs and design of a hotel, the fact that it has a hostel attached to it attracts many overseas backpackers, and the hotel as a whole has a free and casual atmosphere that can be found in overseas hostels.” With prices ranging from ¥6,000 – ¥20,000, it’s sure to be a huge addition to the city and for younger generations of visitors.

Graphic Grill & Bar

One of the most intriguing additions to the hotel is the first-floor Graphic Grill & Bar which is a beautifully built American diner-esque eatery serving up amazing breakfasts and other menus perfectly curated for travelers looking for quality sustenance at reasonable prices. The organizers state, “As the store name ‘Graphic’ suggests, we aim to be a store that has a lot of buzz, with food and drinks that are pleasing to the eye and people come to visit for this purpose. There are also plans to open a hotel-based coworking service called .andwork, which can be used as a work base by freelancers and remote workers.”

Another bonus at Hotel Graphy Shibuya is the 24 hour elegant and atmospheric lounge and terrace which is located on the 7th floor. Guests can enjoy billiards, seating areas and a self-service drink area for those who just want to chill and enjoy the ambiance.

With 74 rooms, very generous price points, a great restaurant and lounge and terrace areas, Hotel Graphy is a name to look out for and a brand which is sure to make a positive impact in the city over the coming years.

