While often eclipsed by Tokyo and its other surrounding prefectures, Chiba is often snubbed when it comes to planning day and weekend escapes. Here are three spa and sauna retreats in Chiba where you can retreat, sweat and decompress.

Edén Restaurant and Spa

There’s a small piece of paradise on the shores of Katsuura. Edén Restaurant and Spa (stylized edén restaurant & spa) opened in 2022, creating a year-round luxury destination for tired Tokyoites seeking respite from the city. The facility occupies a prime beachside plot facing the Pacific Ocean, just 90 minutes from Tokyo. The natural spring infinity pool on the complex’s second floor blurs the boundaries, making it look as if it blends into the horizon.

Ryusenji no Yu Spa Metsä Otaka

Riding high on Japan’s sauna obsession, Ryusenji no Yu Spa Metsä Otaka in Nagareyama nabbed first place in the newly minted Saunachelin award in 2022. It boasts over a dozen different onsen — including 5 carbonated hot spring baths for a thrilling bubbly sensation. Though there are several saunas, the facility’s biggest draw is the Dragon Sauna. This Finnish beast’s five stoves are fired up for 10 minutes on the hour every hour, which promises to be a spectacular sight to behold.

Re: Sauna

In Funabashi, Re: Sauna has multiple personal enclaves to secure solitary sauna time for its guests. Rooms are rented out in 60- or 80-minute increments and are limited to solo users — with the exception of the VIP room, which allows up to three people at a time. Each dimly lit suite is soundproofed and fitted with Bluetooth-enabled speakers, so sauna-goers can blast their favorite tunes to their heart’s content without worrying about the neighbors.