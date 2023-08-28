As Japan’s hottest month comes to an end, kicking off the transition from summer to fall, Tokyo is as lively as ever. This week, check out the New National Theatre’s latest show, a new exhibition at Perrotin Tokyo and more.

Community and Live Events

Nihongo Wakara-Night! at Tokyo Comedy Bar

A special night of comedy for all Japanese language learners. If you are suffering from JLPT-PTSD or are sick and tired of your wa’s and ga’s mixing up, then this is the show for you. Tokyo’s top comedians will be telling their most hilarious horror stories about learning Japanese, every Thursday weekly in the course of August.

Date & Time UNTIL Aug 31, 2023・21:00-・Happening every Thursday Price ¥2,500 Location More Details →

Black Gold Exhibition, Performance and Talk Event

The finale of Black Gold, a project aimed at bringing the Japanese and Black communities together, takes place at Buoy on September 2.

Project leader and photographer Cameron Peagler from Hiro Label will be exhibiting photos and interviews with successful Black creatives living in Japan. There will also be live performances, DJs, a speech from Baye McNeil, refreshments, and more.

Date & Time Sep 2, 2023・17:30-20:00・Doors open at 4pm Price ¥1,500 Location More Details →

New National Theatre Tokyo’s “Keep Walking” Streaming

The New National Theatre, Tokyo is pleased to announce that its new play “Keep Walking” will be available to stream for free on Shinkoku Digital Theater, available for one month beginning September 1, 2023.

The play tells the story of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, a real-life French priest and paleontologist, who rejected the theory of evolution and was involved in the discovery of the Peking Man. What happens to people when they are confronted with something they cannot compromise on, or when they are denied what they believe in?

Note: This online performance will be in Japanese and will not offer subtitles.

Date & Time Sep 1, 2023-Oct 2, 2023・12:00- Price Free Location More Details →

Exhibitions

DinoScience Expo at Tokyo Midtown

The DinoScience Expo is back in Tokyo Midtown. Visitors can experience the world of dinosaurs based on the latest scientific discoveries. The Expo offers a unique atmosphere and interactive exhibitions alongside an entertaining nighttime space.

Date & Time UNTIL Sep 12, 2023・09:00-22:45 Price From ¥900-¥3,000 Location Tokyo Midtown Hall & Conference More Details →

“Seeing Without a Seer” Exhibition at Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo

Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo is pleased to announce the opening of “Seeing Without a Seer,” a drawing exhibition by eight artists: Joe Bradley, Cecily Brown, Sam Francis, Marcia Hafif, Natsuyuki Nakanishi, Brice Marden, Cy Twombly, and Jiro Yoshihara.

Date & Time UNTIL Sep 16, 2023・11:00-19:00・Closed on National Holidays Price Free Location More Details →

Exhibition: Sampling Furniture

These days, interest is growing in making customization and DIY part of our daily lives. D&Department are pursuing this trend with tools for daily living that transcend traditional concepts. D&Department’s Sampling Furniture series, “creates without creating” by reassembling existing commercial products, parts, and waste materials into sample products that resemble everyday furniture items like chairs and storage chests.

Date & Time UNTIL Oct 15, 2023・12:00-20:00・Last entry 19:30 Price Free Location More Details →

Yayoi Kusama’s Self-Obliteration/Psychedelic World Exhibition

This exhibition focuses on the psychedelic aspects of Yayoi Kusama’s work and presents rich variations of her creations from different periods. It includes the premiere of her latest series of hexagonal mirrored rooms — first presented at her solo exhibition in New York in the latter half of the 1960s, as well as a film and related materials. Through these showcases, this exhibition introduces Kusama’s activities at that time, which were also a driving force of the psychedelic movement. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 18, 2023・11:00-17:30・Closed Mon, Tue & Wed (Except national holidays) Price ¥1,100 Location Yayoi Kusama Museum More Details → 8.

Jean-Philippe Delhomme Solo Exhibit at Perrotin Tokyo For his first solo exhibition at Perrotin Tokyo, Jean-Philippe Delhomme will present a series of new portraits produced in his Paris studio during traditional model posing sessions. Delhomme’s unique solo show, “visage(s),” will exhibit portraits created through direct observation, unmediated by photography. There will be an opening reception and book signing on August 31, from 5–6:45pm. Date & Time Aug 31, 2023-Oct 14, 2023・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Public Holidays Price Free Location More Details →

MOT Collection: Membrane of the Time

In this exhibition, the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo presents works from the end of the 1980s onward under the title “Membrane of the Time” on the 1st floor. Starting with recently acquired works by Seiko Mikami, they introduce a diverse selection of works including those by Tomoaki Ishihara, Noritoshi Hirakawa, Takashi Homma, Yoshiaki Kaihatsu, Mika Kato, Kohei Nawa, Aya Momose, Ishu Han, Thomas Demand, and Lijun Fang in an attempt to look at the changing concepts of the body and its outlook on life.

Date & Time UNTIL Nov 5, 2023・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays (plus some exceptions) Price ¥500 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo (MOT) More Details →

MOT Presents: How I feel is not your problem, period. “How I feel is not your problem, period.” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo serves to cast an eye on the difficulties of life that teenagers may feel and proposes to continue thinking about various unanswerable questions through engaging with contemporary art. The works of five artists: Shigeo Arikawa, Makiko Yamamoto, Atsushi Watanabe (I’m here project), Riki Takeda, and Kayako Nakashima attempt to think about and understand people they don’t know, or those who are not there in front of them. Through this exhibition, the artists hand over the words “How I feel is not your problem, period.” to teenage children, with the message that it is okay not to empathize. Date & Time UNTIL Nov 5, 2023・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays with exceptions Price ¥1,300 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo (MOT) More Details → Seasonal Events

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo x Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa Bamboo Illumination

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo and the Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa, are hosting the Bamboo Illumination event in their historic gardens, showcasing the beauty of nature and celebrating their 70th anniversary. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in enchanting garden strolls illuminated by bamboo lamps, creating a captivating experience.

Date & Time UNTIL Sep 18, 2023・18:00-23:00 Price Free Location More Details →

Hotel Gajoen Tokyo “Hyakki Yagyo” Illumination

Under the theme of “Colorful Night Parade of a Hundred Demons,” Hotel Gajoen Tokyo presents a space filled with light art creating a story-like atmosphere. In this luxurious cultural heritage site, the combination of light, original music, and fragrance created specifically for this exhibition transports visitors from the real world to a fantastical realm.

Date & Time UNTIL Sep 24, 2023・11:00-18:00 Price ¥800-¥1,500 Location More Details →

Afternoon Tea and Limited Edition Menus

Il Lupino Prime Mango & Tropical Fruits Afternoon Tea

Il Lupino Prime in Tokyo, a German-owned Italian restaurant established in Hawaii, is offering a new Mango & Tropical Fruits Afternoon Tea course beginning on June 15. It features six different savory dishes, including USDA prime beef mini hamburgers, lemon and caviar capellini and fresh vegetable sticks.

Date & Time UNTIL Sep 15, 2023・11:30-・Reservations required Price ¥6,800 (Weekdays) | ¥7,800 (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) Location IL LUPINO PRIME TOKYO 表参道 イタリアン レストラン テラス ペット可 More Details →

The Steakhouse Forest Boost at ANA InterContinental Tokyo

Forest Boost is an afternoon tea-style menu that contains a variety of savory dishes with colorful ingredients. There are specialty meat dishes unique to The Steakhouse and adorable petit gateaux inspired by summer, served in an original wooden box.

Date & Time UNTIL Sep 30, 2023・11:30-21:00 Price ¥6,464 per person Location More Details →

Matcha Afternoon Tea at ANA InterContinental Tokyo

This hotel offers an elegant afternoon tea featuring 12 types of petit gâteaux combining summer fruits and fragrant matcha, as well as five beautifully presented savory dishes, all made with matcha tea. Enjoy a cool afternoon with a wide variety of beverages, including Ronnefeldt tea. The set is served in the Atrium Lounge with a two-hour seating limit.

Date & Time UNTIL Sep 30, 2023・11:00-19:00・19:00 is last entry | Seatings last up to two hours Price ¥7,500 per person Location InterContinental - ANA Tokyo, an IHG Hotel More Details →

Rooftop Champagne Garden feat. Moët & Chandon at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi

Enjoy a night out at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi’s rooftop bar Platform9 with a glass of Moët & Chandon and free flowing wine. The rooftop bar boasts impressive Moët & Chandon decorations and fresh white parasols, where you can escape the heat and the hustle and bustle of the city.

Date & Time UNTIL Oct 28, 2023・19:00-23:00 Price From ¥8,000-¥12,000 Location More Details →

The Steakhouse Chef’s Brunch at ANA InterContinental Tokyo

The hotel’s international team of chefs came up with a menu that would suit the diversified lifestyles of the ever-evolving cosmopolitan city of Tokyo. Based on the concepts of “the city that never sleeps,” “any person can eat anytime,” and “always brunch time,” The Steakhouse Chef’s Brunch features a lineup of international dishes suitable for a brunch that is not restricted by time.

An eye-catching seven-course of snacks is served on a three-tiered stand in the style of afternoon tea. Snacks include a mini croissant with grilled bacon, deviled eggs, hummus and more. This is followed by a fixed-style menu with a choice of appetizers, main dishes and desserts.

Date & Time UNTIL Oct 30, 2023・11:30-18:00・Not available on Tuesdays Price ¥8,452 per person Location InterContinental - ANA Tokyo, an IHG Hotel More Details →

