The Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku with the mirror entrance and a rooftop garden has long been a beloved cool spot in the neighborhood. Its entrance has been dubbed one of the most Instagrammable spots in Tokyo, the rooftop garden is free to enter and escape the Harajuku crowds and the whole building is filled with cute shops. This spring, in 2024, it’s getting a sister building just opposite, at the same intersection.

The new building is also owned by Tokyu and mirrors the design of the Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku with irregular shapes and a reflective facade, complete with a rooftop garden. The building is named Tokyu Plaza Harakado, taking its name from its location — “hara” for Harajuku and “kado” for corner in Japanese. And the Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku is renamed Omokado to match. The names recognize the significance of this intersection in Harajuku, where every corner is filled with establishments creating Harajuku culture, LaForet (in between Omokado and Harakado) being the one with the longest history.

Tokyu Plaza Harakado: What We Know So Far

Tokyu Plaza Harakado (or just Harakado for short) will host shopping and dining facilities, as well as an art gallery, a magazine library and a free floor for creators. Harakado’s purpose is not only commercial, but cultural as well.

The basement floor of Harakado will host a sento public bath. These bathhouses are dying out in Japan, but at the same time there is a movement for their revival. Opening a sento in the heart of Harajuku is indeed a big statement.

The second floor is a hangout space centered around a magazine library named Cover. Cover aims to be a place that will make you rediscover the value of print publications and will offer about 3,000 magazines to read on the spot. There will also be exhibitions and various events held in this space.

The third floor will house a space for creators. Centered around Baby The Coffee Brew Club (a members-only creative lounge), this will be a “creative social space” that encourages co-creation among digital creators, studios, galleries, libraries and more. Anyone can become a member, even those just looking to get into the creative scene. On this floor, there will also be a studio space for digital and social media creators to use. The same floor will have an art gallery aiming to promote emerging artists.

The fifth and sixth floors will have food establishments, leading to the green rooftop terrace.

New facilities will also be announced in the future.

