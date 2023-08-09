Azabudai Hills is the latest development in Mori Building’s quest to dominate the Tokyo skyline. Within walking distance from sister sites Roppongi Hills, Ark Hills and Toranomon Hills, Azabudai Hills is a huge and visionary project 35 years in the making.

The Numbers

Azabudai Hills, sets itself up as something bigger, more socially and environmentally aware and overarching in its aims and ambition. With a concept of “modern urban village,” it puts nature, greenery and wellness at its epicenter with retail sections, residences, education, medicine, culture and entertainment interlacing each area of the project. The numbers behind the project, which officially opens on November 24, are nothing short of pioneering.

Site area: 8.1ha

Height of Mori JP Tower: 330m

Offices for approximately 20,000 employees

Residences: 1,400 units

Residents: 3,500

Retail facilities: 150 stores including luxury brands Dior, Hermes and Cartier

Janu Tokyo Hotel: 122 rooms

Green Area: Approx. 24,000m2

Collaborations with Global Innovators

Azabudai Hills’ three skyscraper appearance was designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners (U.S.A.). The late great architect César Pelli, founder of Pelli Clarke & Partners, believed that individual architectural designs existed to make better cities, which closely matches the philosophy of Mori Building.

Public realm and lower-level architecture was created by Heatherwick Studio (U.K.), led by Thomas Heatherwick, a designer who has worked on many ingenious projects, such as the Olympic Cauldron for the London 2012 Olympic Games. Azabudai Hills is the studio’s first project in Japan to go into construction.

Japanese designers Sou Fujimoto and Ryu Kosaka were the creators behind the retail area of Mori JP Tower, with the residential interior designs being handled by Glenn Pushelberg and George Yabu of Yabu Pushelberg (Canada, U.S.A.), Marco Costanzi (Italy) and Soo K. Chan of SCDA Architects (Singapore). Legendary editor, writer and entrepreneur Tyler Brûlé (Switzerland) managed the project’s concept work.

Azabudai Hills Highlights

The British School in Tokyo

The new campus of The British School in Tokyo, in Azabudai Hills, is the culmination of the school’s desire to educate children in a relaxed, natural environment in the heart of the city, and Mori Building’s vision to support Tokyo’s global magnetism.

Mori Building Digital Art Museum: Epsom teamLab Borderless and Azabudai Hills Gallery

Culture will play a central role in this new urban project with a desire to, according to the president and CEO of Mori Building, Shingo Tsuji, “eliminate the boundary between daily life and art.” With this ethos in mind, the project’s approach has been based on the concept of “making the whole city a museum.” At the center of the overall facility is a museum and art gallery with a total space of around 9,300m2. Public art installations, with work by global artists including Olafur Eliasson, Yoshitomo Nara and Yutaka Sone, are located throughout the area, in offices, residences, hotel lobbies and squares, creating an urban space where art and culture blend seamlessly.

Curated Retail Areas

As you would expect, Azabudai Hills has attracted a huge number of retail outlets catering to every need. Fashion, sport, fragrances, jewelry and luxury items are well catered for, with names including Lululemon, United Arrows, The Conran Shop and luxury giants Celine and Bottega Veneta.

Dining and Azabudai Hills Market

Feeding into the assertion that Tokyo is possibly the world’s number one culinary destination, Azabudai Hills aims to “preserve and nurture Japanese food culture.” With Michelin darling Hiroyasu Kawate‘s Florilège, Tatsushige Somaki’s Terakoya Sushisho and Issei Narita’s Le Salon Privé / Satinée spearheading the dining options, visitors will be spoiled for choice in terms of gastronomy.

Thirty-one of Japan’s leading specialty stores have come together with the aim of “creating a world-class next-generation market.” The concept involved in the Azabudai Hills Market is not only to provide truly delicious food, but also to communicate ways of consuming and enjoying food, and how to use food to enrich our daily lives, to promote physical and mental health and to help create a sustainable society. This is the kind of market that societies will need in the future, and this is what Azabudai Hills Market hopes to provide.

Janu Tokyo

The lower levels of Residence A (floors 1-13) will play host to Janu Tokyo. This is the debut of Aman’s sister brand Janu, which nurtures purposeful connections and is translated as “soul” in Sanskrit. With guest experience at its center, Janu Tokyo will provide a spirited social scene, celebrating the city’s rich cultural fabric through the appreciation of cuisine, art, design and service. While valuing social connectedness and local culture, Janu Tokyo will also provide a distinctive “only in Tokyo” experience.

Denniston Architects, led by Jean-Michel Gathy, was selected to design the interior. The 122-guestroom hotel is in an ideal location facing the Central Green, and features a 4,000m2 wellness facility, one of the largest in a luxury hotel in Tokyo. There’s group functional training and a fitness gym, as well as eight restaurants and bars ideal for family and group gatherings.

Offices and Tokyo Venture Capital Hub

A fresh and modern approach to office life is also important at Azabudai Hills. Mori JP Tower will offer a diverse array of office space, from expansive offices covering about 4,800m2 per floor to smaller offices in Residence B. About 70 companies, including independent and corporate venture-capital firms, will be based here. The complex will also play host to Tokyo Venture Capital Hub, a base for the supply of risk funding required for the growth of startups, aiming to be a catalyst for revitalizing the Japanese economy.

