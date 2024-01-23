A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the deaths of a couple whose bodies were discovered in their home in Tokyo’s Adachi ward just under a week ago.

Corpses Discovered Under Bathroom Floor

The corpses of Norihiro Takahashi, 55, and his wife Kimie, 52, were found under a bathroom floor in their residence last Thursday. Their son called the police after he saw traces of blood in the house. The following day, Hazel Ann Baguisa Morales, 30, a Philippine national with an unknown occupation, was taken in for questioning on suspicion of abandoning the dead bodies.

According to sources, Morales was previously in a relationship with the couple’s son. She continues to deny the allegations against her. On the night the couple died, Morales was reportedly caught by a security camera near their house. She was with another person, who the police have identified as Bryan Jefferson Lising Dela Cruz, 34, a resident of Tsuchiura in Ibaraki Prefecture who came to Japan as a technical trainee last July. He was arrested on Monday. According to the police, he has admitted to the allegations. They believe he conspired with Morales to dispose of the couple’s corpses.

Signs of a Struggle

The Takahashi couple were stabbed multiple times and Norihiro’s injuries indicate signs that a struggle had taken place. A knife with blood on it was recovered from their home. Both of their cellphones were apparently missing. The two suspects are believed to have known each other before they came to Japan. Morales was apprehended in Fukushima Prefecture, while Dela Cruz was arrested in Ibaraki Prefecture. On Sunday, the Philippine government said it would provide a legal defense for Morales.

“We are already geared up to provide legal assistance. We’re in coordination with the Japanese authorities that we intend to provide such legal and other forms of assistance to her,” Hans Leo Cacdac, officer-in-charge of the Department of Migrant Workers, said in a radio interview on Sunday morning.

