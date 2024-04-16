The website of the visual kei band the Gazette (stylized as the GazettE) sadly announced that the group’s bassist Reita passed away on April 15. He was 42. No further information was given about his death. “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all fans who have supported and loved him and all partners who supported and took care of Reita in his career as the GazettE bassist,” read the statement. According to the website, a memorial service will be held with close relatives only.

Reita: ‘I Hope the GazettE Will Last Forever’

Just yesterday a tweet from the bassist’s X Account read, “I hope the GazettE will last forever.” Born on May 27, 1981, Reita (stylized as REITA) was one of the founding members of the group along with Ruki (vocals) and Uruha (lead guitar). The trio had been in other visual kei bands before, but decided this group, formed in Yokohama in 2002, was going to be their last. They then recruited Aoi on rhythm guitar and Yune on drums. In 2003, Yune left and was replaced by Kai from Mareydi Creia.

The Gazette released their debut album, Disorder, in 2004. It peaked at number 19 in the Oricon Charts. They’ve released nine studio albums since then, all of which have reached the top 10. They have played at all of Japan’s major stadiums, including the Budokan and the Tokyo Dome. In 2013, they completed their first world tour. Famous hits by the group include “Leech,” “Distress and Coma” and “Shiver,” which was the opening theme song for the popular anime Kuroshitsuji II (Black Butler II). On December 21, 2022, the band released a 20th anniversary compilation album titled Heterodoxy -Divided 3 Concepts-. One week later, Yune, the group’s former drummer, passed away after a sudden illness. He was also 42.

This is a developing story.

Related Posts