While you can find Wi-Fi at coffee shops, select department stores, restaurants and occasionally train stations, these networks often require you to enter your email address before granting you access. In instances where you might need to connect quickly, this additional step makes some Wi-Fi spots inconvenient and, at times, unreliable.

NTT is the fourth-largest telecommunications company in the world and deserves much credit for keeping residents of Japan connected. One of their more recent services that domestic and inbound travelers can take advantage of is their Japan Wi-Fi Auto-Connect smartphone app, which allows users to easily find and connect to thousands of Wi-Fi hotspots. Whether you simply want to update your Instagram feed or hop on an impromptu Zoom meeting, this tool is a must for getting online when you need a connection the most.

Never Be Stranded

Data packages and travel data plans can be expensive. Japan Wi-Fi Auto-Connect is a completely free app that allows users to find and connect to networks all over Japan. Accessing the internet quickly and swiftly can greatly reduce travel anxiety, especially when in a country where you might not have a firm grasp of the language.

Long-term residents of Japan and first-time travelers will feel at ease knowing they can pop open Google Translate to quickly check the meaning of a menu item or look for a new commuting route if a train or subway line is suddenly delayed without having to go through their limited data, should they be near a Wi-Fi hotspot.

In times of emergency or in the event of a natural disaster, a quick connection can help you find relevant information to keep yourself safe. During emergencies, it’s possible that domestic cellular networks will be temporarily down, and in these situations, quick access to Wi-Fi can bring much-needed relief.

Multilingual Support and Additional Protection

A common obstacle to joining free Wi-Fi spots is the requirement to complete a registration or two-step process to access the connection. Increasingly common is the need to connect through Facebook, LINE or Weibo. In addition, some networks work well on laptops but are not optimized for tablets or smartphones. To add to the mess, depending on the network, instructions might not be available in your language.

Enter Japan Wi-Fi Auto-Connect. The app offers support in 16 languages, including English, Korean, Chinese, Tagalog, French, Spanish and Russian. This ensures that users from around the world can enjoy the service and a quick internet connection, fuss-free, stress-free and with no information required. Gone are the suspicious forms, the sharing of personal contact information and the granting of access to your most important social profiles.

What’s more, Japan Wi-Fi Auto-Connect only connects you to trusted networks, limiting and blocking any malicious attacks on your devices. It’s worth noting, however, that users should still keep up with best practices. For example, one should never log into online banking websites while on a public network. But don’t let the number of registered hotspots fool you: Japan Wi-Fi Auto-Connect lists only official municipal and corporate Wi-Fi networks that are free and — most importantly — secure.

How to Use Japan Wi-Fi Auto-Connect

Japan Wi-Fi Auto-Connect makes it easy to stay connected no matter where you are in Japan. All you need to do is to install the app on your smartphone. Japan Wi-Fi Auto-Connect will scan the surrounding area for verified hotspots and automatically connect your device to the internet. The application also prioritizes strong networks to ensure your connection remains consistent and fast.

It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3: Simply download the app from the Apple or Google Play store, create an account — a one-time registration requirement — and enjoy a seamless connection.

There are currently thousands of networks available, with more added regularly. While you might have the impression that you can only use Japan Wi-Fi Auto-Connect on the street or near commercial buildings, you can also use it to log onto the internet aboard trains and near convenience stores and cafés.

As an added and much-appreciated perk, Japan Wi-Fi Auto-Connect also gives priority to your device’s performance, meaning it won’t drain your battery or overcrowd its memory. After all, the goal is to keep your phone working at peak performance so that you can find the information you need when you need it.

To learn more, visit the official Japan Wi-Fi Auto-Connect website.

Sponsored Post