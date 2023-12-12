From Katsushika Ward to the World

If it’s hard to put a finger on where, exactly, The Bellwood is reminiscent of, that’s thanks in part to Suzuki’s rich experience abroad. Although his career started domestically in a bar in his hometown of Katsushika ward, Suzuki moved to the United States at age 24 after getting a tip-off from a former colleague about an opening at a spot in New York. The bar he settled in was the legendary Angel’s Share. Initially located in New York’s East Village, it’s not only considered a major catalyst for the resurgence in popularity of the speak-easy style, it was also one of the first bars to introduce Japanese bar culture to the East Coast.

“I think a lot of Americans were fascinated by the Ginza-style bar culture, let alone the integration of it into a speak-easy concept,” says Suzuki.

After two years in New York and brief stints in London and Toronto, another career-changing opportunity came knocking on Suzuki’s door: The former owner of Angel’s Share, Shingo Gokan, offered him the job of head bartender at Speak Low, a new bar he was opening in Shanghai. After another two years there, Suzuki was ready to start something of his own and moved back to his home country, where he established The Bellwood. In this new role, his daily routine concentrates heavily on menu development and branding, and though he thoroughly enjoys this aspect of the industry, being behind the bar still calls to him.

“I definitely miss being able to lead a team and connecting with customers, which is why I still bartend at least once or twice a week,” he explains.

Kaiseki Menu and the Creative Process

The Bellwood’s drink menu shifts its offerings according to which seasonal ingredients are available and mimics the order of a typical Japanese kaiseki dinner, starting with a sakizuke (appetizer) and ending with kanmi (dessert). Drinks made from lighter spirits intended to open the palate comprise the sakizuke portion, heavier and more substantial drinks make up the middle courses and cocktails incorporating sweeter elements such as cacao nibs and seasonal fruits round things out as the kanmi option.

When it comes to menu development, Suzuki occasionally starts with an abstract concept, as with the Yama no Highball, which he thought up while contemplating what kind of highball he’d like to drink on top of a mountain. “I imagined being transported into the woods and a whiff of something smoky came into my mind. So I gathered up ingredients that you can find there, like black cardamom, incorporated a spirit made from tree sap, and roasted some bay leaves,” he says.