This week in Japan’s capital, you can see Christian Dior’s collection at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, have some tea at Suzume no Tojimari café, or join Setsubun celebrations.

Art Exhibitions

1.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

Following its success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, and after having traveled the world from London to New York, the exhibition “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” is on show at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. It celebrates 75 years of Dior couture.

Date & Time 21/12/2022-28/05/2023・10:00-18:00 Price ¥1,300~2,000 Location 4-chōme-1-1 Miyoshi More Details →

2.

Masaya Kondo Ceramics Exhibition

Masaya Kondo is a ceramics artist who crafts earthenware in the mountains of his hometown of Okayama. For this exhibition, he made his own pit kiln in the natural surroundings of his home and used clay and rocks he found in the nearby mountains for both the material of the pottery and the glazing. The bowls, small plates and objects are being displayed and sold at Hidari Zingaro near Nakano Station.

Date & Time 28/01/2023-06/02/2023・12:00-19:00・Closed on Wednesdays Price Free Location Hidari Zingaro More Details →

3.

Solo Exhibition by Keiichi Tanaami

One of the leading pop artists of postwar Japan, Keiichi Tanaami opens this special exhibition of his work in memory of lifelong friend and manga artist Fujio Akatsuka, who would have turned 80 this year. The exhibition named “Tanaami!! Akatsuka!! / That’s All Right!!” combines various formats such as paintings, neon works, collages and art installations.

Date & Time 21/01/2023-13/02/2023・11:00-21:00 Price ¥500 Location PARCO MUSEUM TOKYO More Details →

4.

Special Exhibition: Poison

In this special exhibition, the National Museum of Nature and Science introduces a new perspective on poison, namely how it is paradoxically connected to life and survival, since it has beneficial effects too. The exhibit illustrates this fine line between toxin and cure and shows poison in its various beautiful forms and shapes in natural phenomena such as fungi, plants and minerals, as well as in artificial toxins.

Date & Time 01/11/2022-19/02/2023・09:00-17:00・Advanced booking required | Open until 19:00 every Saturday, Closed on Mondays Price ¥2,000 Location National Museum of Nature and Science More Details →

5.

Hisashi Eguchi Solo Exhibition

Manga artist Hisashi Eguchi is known for his beautifully drawn illustrations of women, which have inspired many people in the Japanese art and illustration world. This long-awaited exhibition is his first solo exhibition and it features 15 of his newest works, incorporating modern art methods. Based on original drawings, the paintings were made at Kaikai Kiki Gallery.

Date & Time 17/01/2023-07/02/2023・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location Kaikai Kiki Gallery More Details →

Live Events

6.

Suzume no Tojimari Pop-up Café

Suzume no Tojimari is Makoto Shinkai’s 2022 animation feature that became the first animation film to be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival in 21 years. For a limited time only, Suzume no Tojimari is having its own themed pop-up café at BOX cafe&space in Shinjuku. Enjoy Suzume no Tojimari-themed desserts and drinks with friends and Shinkai fans.

*Note that visitors are only allowed to stay for a maximum of 80 minutes at the café.

Date & Time 01/12/2022-05/02/2023・11:20-21:40 Price Reservation Fee: ¥500 Location BOX cafe&space 新宿ミロード1号店 More Details →

7.

Aperitivo della Camera: January 2023

Experience Aperitivo at this great location and enjoy Italian finger food and cocktails. Aperitivo della Camera’s first event of 2023 is on Tuesday, January 31 at Capitolo II dal SpaccaNapoli.

Date & Time 31/01/2023・19:00-21:00・Pay at the door Price ICCJ Members: ¥2,000, Non-members: ¥3,000 (Tickets include access to the buffet) | Cash Bar: ¥500 per drink (Cash only) Location カピートロ More Details →

8.

Kyodonomori Park Plum Festival and Illumination

Kyodonomori Park’s 1,100 plum blossoms will soon be blooming on the expansive grounds of the Fuchi Kyodonomori Museum. The flowers will be beautifully lit up during the weekends of February 25 and March 4. The festival arranges special walks through the plum garden, while also hosting ceremonies and performances.

Date & Time 04/02/2023-12/03/2023・09:00-20:00・Fee may be charged for museum entrance or special events and areas in the park Price Free Location Kyodonomori Park More Details →

9.

Zojoji Temple Setsubun Activities

Zojoji Temple in Shiba Koen is one of the most popular locations for Setsubun activities with crowds flocking to its grounds to see some bean-throwing action.

Date & Time 03/02/2023・12:00- Price Free Location Zojo-ji More Details →

10.

Ikegami Honmonji Setsubun Festivities

Ikegami Honmonji is a Tokyo temple that throws a great party on the day of Setsubun, featuring local celebrities, bean throwing and more.