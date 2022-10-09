9 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: October 24–30

There’s plenty to keep you occupied in Tokyo this week, including Halloween-themed events, art exhibitions and music performances. Here’s what to look out for in Japan’s capital over the next seven days.

Held annually, Tokyo Art Book Fair (TABF) gathers independent publishers, gallery presses, bookshops as well as individual artists and groups. The fair has seen constant growth in its scale and content over the years and now gathers more than 350 participants from Japan and abroad while also attracting more than 20,000 visitors annually.

When: Oct 27–30 | More Info

The Hibiya Park Gardening Show will be held in-person for the first time in three years under the theme of connecting with flowers and greenery. There will be a gardening contest, exhibitions by garden-related companies, stage performances and flower seeds for sale as well as food and drink stalls.

When: Until Oct 30 | More Info

Takehiro Nakamura has been a marine photographer for 15 years and his exhibition will feature photographs of the sea and the fascinating ecology and mysterious creatures that dwell within it. His work captures the charms of the sea through schools of fish, rainbows over the water, sea mammals, rocky shores, tidal flats, rare sea creatures and more.

When: Until Nov 3 | More Info

Tokyo Lovehotels is an art-event organization in which local and international talents of all backgrounds gather to share a night of art, music and various experiences. This particular event revolves around Halloween, with live music and DJ performances among other entertainment for the night such as a live painting session and a pop-up kitchen.

Note: Tokyo Lovehotels is an organization that encourages freedom of expression and speech. Exhibits, performances and affiliated artistry could be adult themed.

When: Oct 29 | More Info

Aperitivo della Camera is an event organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Japan. The aim of the event is to showcase Italian culture, in this case, the “aperitivo” happy hour time between lunch and dinner. Aperitivo always involves alcoholic drinks and finger foods. The October event will take place at the Clandestino 41 bar in Nakameguro. The event promises to create a casual atmosphere just like in Italy.

When: Oct 26 | More Info

Anime and cosplay fans can enjoy this lively Halloween event in the heart of the anime community in Ikebukuro. Rather than gruesome mummies and bloody zombies, visitors should expect to see their favorite anime and manga characters brought to life. They can come for free to take photos with their favorite characters or pay extra to cosplay as them. The cosplay fee includes changing rooms, makeup rooms, a VIP toilet and staff to assist with putting on the costumes.

When: Oct 29-30 | More Info

Setagaya defends its title as the “city of bread” during the annual bread festival where fans may enjoy a variety of bread from famous bakeries from all around Japan. There will be a bread market, bread university, music performances and a stamp rally. In the bread market, visitors can also buy oil and jams. Bread University features talk show events and hands-on workshops to teach people how to make the best bread.

When: Oct 29-30 | More Info

Those interested in upcoming artists in the underground music scene will enjoy this show in one of the hippest neighborhoods in Tokyo. The lineup includes Bond Lost Act, New Babylon, Fanny Hill and more. In addition to the entry fee guests must also purchase a drink.

When: Oct 25 | More Info

Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) will be showcasing the wealth of works from the forefront of cinema around the world. Audience members will be able to enjoy films that can only be seen in Tokyo today, from major blockbusters to arthouse films. Some films will have their world premiere too. TIFF pledges to incorporate its 2022 motto, “Leaping Forward” in its delivery so that it can present an increasingly exciting, deep-reaching and delightful festival to its audiences.

When: Oct 24-Nov 2 | More Info