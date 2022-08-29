Chubu Weekender: Expect the Unexpected

Welcome to the very first edition of Chubu Weekender. sister mag to Tokyo Weekender, which has been keeping Tokyoites informed and entertained since 1970. CW covers all nine Chubu prefectures — Shizuoka, Yamanashi, Aichi, Nagano, Gifu, Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa and Fukui — taking you on adventures through these often-overlooked destinations.

Encouraging New Perspectives

The overarching theme of this issue is “expect the unexpected” — a mindset we encourage when on the road, as it opens avenues that would otherwise be missed. Some of our best travel memories are from fortuitous encounters while waiting for a bus or train, joining locally organized tours, or even just wandering around on foot. So, set your biases aside and prepare for a new perspective on this diverse and thrilling region. You’ll find everything from tongue-in-cheek fun facts, to life-changing art installations and exquisite dining experiences across Chubu. We hope this issue will inspire you to embark on investigative journeys that yield delightful surprises along the way.

To browse Chubu Weekender, click the image below.