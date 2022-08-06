6 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: August 15-21

Tokyo Skytree celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and one of the events is all about Sumikko Gurashi characters. The regulars plus new ghost characters will make a series of appearances at Tokyo Skytree. The Observation Deck will be transformed into a night park where Sumikko Gurashi characters are to be exhibited. Skytree will also be lit up with a special Sumikko lighting installation at night.

When: Until Nov 9 | More Info

The annual Gourmet Burger Grand Prix is a great way to try amazing creative burgers and have some fun by judging them and voting. A total of 19 restaurants in Roppongi Hills are presenting 24 gourmet burgers. They are competing to claim the title of the best gourmet burger in two categories: the “special limited menu category” and the “regular menu category.” The “special limited menu category” features never-before-seen original recipes while the “regular menu category” features well-loved fan-favorites from each restaurant. Customers can enjoy fish burgers filled with swordfish steak or standard beef burgers that use unique parts of the cow such as the abomasum. After finishing a burger, you can rate it on a voting ticket and submit it to help determine the winner of this year’s Grand Prix.

When: Until Sep 19 | More Info