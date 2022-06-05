5 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: Jun 13–Jun 19

The month of June seems to be gray and dreary due to the rainy season. Fret not, we have a list of art exhibitions that will tickle your fancy. Check out “Yohaku // Empty Spaces: Photography Exhibition,” the Elnaz Nourizadeh Ceramics Exhibition, the Hans Hartung Solo Exhibition and many more.

Through the lenses of five photographers, “Yohaku // Empty Spaces” exhibits snapshots of depression and loneliness in between empty spaces. The photographers received messages from anonymous contributors about the words they say to themselves during their “not-so-good” days to cope with random episodes of loneliness.

You can still contribute words here.

When: Until Jun 26 | More Info

I AM gallery in Higashi-Nagasaki is hosting an exhibition by Iranian-Australian artist Elnaz Nourizadeh. Nourizadeh’s artwork is recognizable due to its vivid use of color and contrast, which came from a rebellion against Iran’s traditional use of “blue.” She creates both sculpture and functional ceramics using clay and other materials such as wood and metal. Her modern designs represent both emotions and motion. The ideas are expressed in irregular and often asymmetric, vessel shapes, as well as through combinations of different glazes and colors. Nourizadeh has displayed her ceramics in both Melbourne and Tehran, in exhibitions such as the Iranian Ceramic Biennial and the Association of Sculptors Victoria Annual & Awards Exhibition. In 2016 she won the Art Almanac Prize at the 2016 Association of Sculptors Victoria Annual and Awards Exhibition for her sculpture “The Eye.”

When: Until Jul 31 | Until Jul 31 | More Info

Perrotin and Fondation Hartung-Bergman are pleased to present a solo exhibition featuring a selection of 20 paintings and works on paper by Hans Hartung, who passed away in 1989. Following many recent solo shows in the United States, Europe, and Asia, the art of Hartung is being given pride of place once again in Japan at a time when he seems more modern than ever. In postwar Japan, Hans Hartung was acknowledged very early on as a pioneer of abstraction. In a 1953 interview he famously declared that “while impressionism, fauvism and cubism are genres, abstraction is a liberation.” During this period, Hartung’s paintings were regularly featured in group exhibitions throughout the country. Colors, forms, fluidity, seriality — his style was unique. His innovative practices inspired young Japanese painters while also throwing down the gauntlet to art critics. When: Until Jul 2 | More Info

This long-awaited solo exhibition features German artist Gerhard Richter, one of the greatest artists of our age. In 2022, Richter turned 90 and this exhibition traces his practices over the last 60 years, showcasing about 110 works. Using a variety of materials such as oil paintings, photographs, digital prints, glass and mirrors, Richter attempts to affect the viewer not only through optical perception, but also through perceptions of the history of art, contemporary visual culture, the history of 20th century Germany and the artist’s very own memories. The exhibit showcases a variety of his past works, including his pièce de résistance, a series of four large paintings containing hidden photo images taken by Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp prisoners.

When: Until Oct 2 | Until Oct 2 | More Info

Art For Thought, a multidisciplinary gallery located just a few minutes’ walk from

trendy retail space Ginza Six, is hosting an exhibition of contemporary female international artists specializing in the paper medium. Featuring purposeful materials and layered compositions, “Paper Works” includes works by Jasmine Fulford, Palmarin Merges and Mia O.

When: From Jun 16 | More Info