5 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: Jun 13–Jun 19

The month of June seems to be gray and dreary due to the rainy season. Fret not, we have a list of art exhibitions that will tickle your fancy. Check out “Yohaku // Empty Spaces: Photography Exhibition,” the Elnaz Nourizadeh Ceramics Exhibition, the Hans Hartung Solo Exhibition and many more.
1. Yohaku // Empty Spaces: Photography Exhibition
Through the lenses of five photographers, “Yohaku // Empty Spaces” exhibits snapshots of depression and loneliness in between empty spaces. The photographers received messages from anonymous contributors about the words they say to themselves during their “not-so-good” days to cope with random episodes of loneliness.
You can still contribute words here.
When: Until Jun 26 | More Info
2. Elnaz Nourizadeh Ceramics Exhibition at I AM Gallery
I AM gallery in Higashi-Nagasaki is hosting an exhibition by Iranian-Australian artist Elnaz Nourizadeh.
Nourizadeh’s artwork is recognizable due to its vivid use of color and contrast, which came from a rebellion against Iran’s traditional use of “blue.”
She creates both sculpture and functional ceramics using clay and other materials such as wood and metal. Her modern designs represent both emotions and motion. The ideas are expressed in irregular and often asymmetric, vessel shapes, as well as through combinations of different glazes and colors.
Nourizadeh has displayed her ceramics in both Melbourne and Tehran, in exhibitions such as the Iranian Ceramic Biennial and the Association of Sculptors Victoria Annual & Awards Exhibition. In 2016 she won the Art Almanac Prize at the 2016 Association of Sculptors Victoria Annual and Awards Exhibition for her sculpture “The Eye.”
3. Hans Hartung Solo Exhibition
Perrotin and Fondation Hartung-Bergman are pleased to present a solo exhibition featuring a selection of 20 paintings and works on paper by Hans Hartung, who passed away in 1989.
Following many recent solo shows in the United States, Europe, and Asia, the art of Hartung is being given pride of place once again in Japan at a time when he seems more modern than ever. In postwar Japan, Hans Hartung was acknowledged very early on as a pioneer of abstraction. In a 1953 interview he famously declared that “while impressionism, fauvism and cubism are genres, abstraction is a liberation.” During this period, Hartung’s paintings were regularly featured in group exhibitions throughout the country. Colors, forms, fluidity, seriality — his style was unique. His innovative practices inspired young Japanese painters while also throwing down the gauntlet to art critics.
When: Until Jul 2 | More Info
4. Gerhard Richter Solo Art Exhibition
5. Paper Works: Trio Exhibition Featuring Three International Female Artists
Art For Thought, a multidisciplinary gallery located just a few minutes’ walk from
trendy retail space Ginza Six, is hosting an exhibition of contemporary female international artists specializing in the paper medium. Featuring purposeful materials and layered compositions, “Paper Works” includes works by Jasmine Fulford, Palmarin Merges and Mia O.
When: From Jun 16 | More Info