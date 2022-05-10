Free Flow at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo

As restrictions ease in Tokyo, the city seems to be blossoming once again. Parks are being used for picnics, shoppers are returning to the boutiques and department stores of Ginza and Omotensado and life seems to be, at least for now, resuming some kind of normality.

Nestled into a corner of a luxurious dining room overlooking the Shinkansen lines of Tokyo Station, with these majestic machines pulling in and then setting off on their cross-country adventures, it becomes a reflection on the nature of life itself, much like cherry blossoms. Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi is a beautiful spot, perfect for ruminating on life experiences and as a treat for friends, loved ones and colleagues. Ornate and plush with outstanding service.

Opening with a glass of the finest champagne, then proceeding with a selection of free flow cocktails and six exquisite canapes courtesy of Chef Daniel Calvert of the hotel’s Michelin starred restaurant Sézanne, it really is a sumptuous experience.

The cocktail list is simple enough but sure to satiate anybody’s post-work thirst. Moscow Mule, Americano, Cuba Libre, Spritz and Panache are all standard drinks but here, at the Four Seasons, they are naturally elevated to new heights. If you’re not in the mood for colorful and fruity cocktails then red or white wine, whiskey and a healthy selection of spirits are also available.

The canapés are outstanding and a perfect accompaniment to the drinks on offer. Pickled hamaguri clams with fruit tomatoes, chicken liver parfait with apricot and riesling, horse mackerel and potato terrine with anchovy sauce, a sublime buckwheat blini with maitake mushrooms and gruyère cheese, outrageous crispy pigs head with sauce gribiche and a showstopper croque madame makes this plan an absolute must for foodies and those with a penchant for the good things in life.

For a price of ¥6,500 (¥8,223 after tax) it’s an absolute steal. Tokyo’s luxury hotels have been pulling out the stops for a while now with afternoon tea deals and campaigns for staycations in the capital. The Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi, however, has managed — with its free flow campaign — to reintroduce the city to enjoying drinks in elegant settings with superb food and ambiance that helps remind us of a life without restrictions.

Press Experience