7 Best Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in Tokyo

Tokyo is famous for its skyscrapers, Michelin-starred restaurants and impressive sunsets. When you combine all three, you are served a unique dining experience filled with unforgettable food and incredible views. A rejuvenating breeze can elevate the spirit and give an extra je ne sais quoi to your celebratory end-of-week meal. Here are some of the best Tokyo rooftop bars and restaurants.

In the heart of Shibuya, way above the heads of daily shoppers and Hachiko admirers, lies this exuberant all-in-one restaurant, bar and club. Pop open a bottle of Dom Perignon at the Sky Bar, chow down an Asian-Western fusion burger at Bao, or dance all night at the Club Lounge. With two levels to play with, there is something for everyone.

Since its 2009 opening in Omotesando, Two Rooms’ reputation still holds up as one of the best sunset spots in Tokyo. Its eclectic menu and attentive, bilingual staff provide a welcoming atmosphere for Tokyo’s international community. Plus, the added bonus of high-quality sourced ingredients such as refreshing oysters on ice, line-caught local fish and mouth-watering beef, is enough to send anyone into a relaxing food coma.

This self-titled ‘modern Mexican’ restaurant crowns the ninth floor of a modest building in the sophisticated town of Daikanyama. As you exit the elevator, expect an electric atmosphere fueled by satisfied patrons and reggaeton. There are three choices of seating: a resort-style patio deck, a shaded veranda and colorful inside-seating. Order fresh guacamole and quesadillas to share while you take in the sought-after view of Tokyo’s skyline with a mojito in hand.

The rooftop of Aqua City is home to The BBQ Beach, a prime location for panoramic views of Odaiba’s iconic Rainbow Bridge. This open-air deck splits into three separate zones for casual, deluxe and luxury seating, lending to the beach resort atmosphere. It’s a delightful place to eat that partners with local wholesalers from Toyosu market, meaning there’s quality and juicy seafood to grill over your choice of a gas or charcoal fire.

On the top of the luxurious 52-floor Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills hotel lies the highest entry on our list. The semi-open terrace is an optimal location to grab sweeping views of Tokyo and the bay. Sip on an original elixir concocted by Andaz’s very own mixologist, from a classic Pina Colada to a Kyohime Amazake using Grey Goose Poire vodka and Matcha. For those with a sweet tooth, you can also enjoy a seasonal afternoon tea menu often held throughout the year.

It’s rare to discover two of Tokyo’s most famous landmarks in one vista but Restaurant Luke delivers. The luminescent lights of Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Sky Tree are the ideal accompaniment to this extravagant restaurant. The menu boasts high-quality ingredients and incredible Italian dishes such as saltimbocca and wagyu beef tagliata. When you are sitting 47 floors above the ground, you’ll truly know what top-tier service means.

Night or day, dine tantalizingly close to Tokyo Sky Tree at R Restaurant and Bar. Perched atop The Gate Hotel Kaminarimon, take in a breath of fresh air (and sights of downtown Asakusa) while you scour the extensive list of world-class liquors. With a reasonably priced menu, live music and five-star service, you’ll be returning again and again to this well-hidden gem.