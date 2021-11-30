If you haven’t decided what to do this Christmas, then now is the time. Every hotel in Tokyo has limited-time offers, whether a multi-course dinner or a take-away party package. We rounded up our top choices for Tokyoites wanting to splurge on a luxurious dinner in the city or at home.

1. Christmas desserts from Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso is once again offering a set of holiday sweets to enjoy at home. The basic set, recommended for two people, includes a set of 10 small cakes. Enjoy classic Christmas pudding, soft chocolate dessert, nutty pistachio cake, strawberry tart and a mango-infused baked cheesecake. The set also includes a cake stand to really recreate the experience of a luxurious dessert spread at home. Hotel Chinzanso also offers a party set. Get all the same treats but also sparkling rosé and a decorative holiday wreath to decorate the table as you set up for the last course of your meal.

2. Christmas dinner with a view at InterContinental Tokyo Bay

For lovebirds looking to take this time to go out on a romantic date night, InterContinental Tokyo Bay offers not only a comforting holiday course but a gorgeous view of the city. Choose from three deluxe French cuisine-inspired courses all featuring sumptuous dishes paired with delicious cocktails. Some of the featured ingredients include Kumamoto roast beef, duck breast topped with truffle-infused gravy and French caviar. For dessert, enjoy a sweet apple soup with cinnamon bread followed by a decadent strawberry Mont Blanc.

3. Holidays at home with Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s luxurious takeout set

If you’re celebrating the holidays at home this year, don’t compromise on food. You can experience a taste of Grand Hyatt Tokyo in the comfort of your dining room thanks to the luxurious takeout party set featuring all your holiday favorites. From authentic roast beef (or roast chicken if you don’t do red meat) with a rich truffle gravy to classic holiday sweets like stollen and gingerbread. This party set includes dishes from Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s exquisite restaurants, including The Oak Door and The French Kitchen, so if you have always been curious, now is your chance to sample some luxurious seasonal goodies. Finally, spruce it up with optional caviar and champagne.

4. Brighten your spirits at Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

The holiday season is usually a period of indulgence, and Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills offers exactly that. From the return of its anticipated Christmas igloos to lunch and dinner courses inspired by traditional Christmas dinners, there are plenty of options for those looking to celebrate the season in style. For a more romantic setting we recommend booking one of the hotel’s rooftop terrace igloos, installed only at this time of year and which towers 250 meters above the city. Here, guests are promised breathtaking views and the best food available – wine pairing included. What’s more, The Tavern – Grill & Lounge will have a limited-edition truffle dinner course available as well as a festive dinner available between December 23 and 25 that features all your favorite Christmas ingredients. Finally, be sure to check out the hotel’s acclaimed pastry shop for holiday sweets and holiday gift boxes available for takeout only during the festive season.

