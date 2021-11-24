Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations For 2021-2022

While Christmas time in Tokyo may not evoke the same nostalgic sentiment as New York City’s Rockefeller Center or Vienna’s Christmas Market, what it lacks in history, Tokyo makes up for in millions of dazzling LED lights.

From fall through spring, Tokyo’s commercial centers become blinking, magical wonderlands. Perfect for a romantic stroll, family outing or meetup with friends, the vast lineup of majestic light shows will bring smiles to everyone from across the globe, even the North Pole.

Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Skytree Town will be decked out in Christmas colors and lights. An 8 meter Christmas tree will be on display and the gorgeous lights all around. Not to mention the Tokyo Skytree Town ice skating park will also be open until March 6. Enjoy the festive messages lit up on the Tokyo Skytree while ice skating with friends, family and loved ones this holiday.

When: Until Dec 25

Where: Tokyo Skytree

Roppongi Hills’ festive season lights consist of illuminations at multiple areas centered around Keyakizaka, which is the main attraction for this event. In the annual illumination event, the trees that line Keyakizaka-dori are dressed in over 700,000 “snow and blue” LED lights. This area is said to be one of the classic dating locations to walk through in Tokyo. The lights will be lit in the Mohri Garden and the Christmas tree at Roku-Roku Plaza. A little tip for Instagrammers: The bridge at the center of the street as well as in front of Tsutaya Roppongi Hills and ESCADA are popular for taking the best photographs.

When: Until Dec 25

Where: Keyakizaka-dori (next to Roppongi Hills)

Experience the winter magic at Tokyo Midtown plaza and garden area this holiday season. Every night, the garden path will be illuminated with countless golden lights, brighter and bigger in scale than in previous years. Under the concept of “Vivid,” this year’s festive event will present an exciting and colorful Christmas scene. In addition to the tree illuminations, there will be snow globes trapping the beautiful moments of the four seasons, colorful trees marking the countdown to Christmas and other installations, including the popular skating rink, that will heighten your anticipation for the holidays.

When: Until Dec 25

Where: Tokyo Midtown

Omohara no Mori, a small forest built on top of Tokyu Hands Omotesando, will be illuminated with over 16,000 LED lights during the holiday season. The illumination is designed to give off a warm and relaxing feel, using blue and white lights that decorate the surrounding nature. Escape the crowds and enjoy Tokyo’s cool air mixed with natural trees’ smell on top of a famous shopping mall in Harajuku. On your way down (or up), you can do some Christmas shopping as the stores feature various Christmas-themed items and gifts for your loved ones.

When: Until Dec 25

Where: Omohara No Mori (6th floor of Tokyu Hands Omotesando Harajuku)

This mega illumination event, which started in 2018, is held on the grounds of a horse racing track. The illumination will open for the third year, not succumbing to the difficulties brought upon by the pandemic. You’re sure to be mesmerized by the upgraded rainbow water fountain show and the “closest aurora near the city.” It’s also a chance to meet one of their gentle and friendly horses. When visiting, allow yourself extra time — the facility is huge and features many different illumination areas.

When: Until Jan 10

Where: Oi Racecourse

Yebisu Garden Place is a go-to location in Tokyo for a romantic winter illumination date. It’s also a great place to enjoy a nice dinner and a good glass of beer as you watch the beautiful lights with your friends and family. Every season, many people visit to enjoy the small shops and the red carpet area which is where the decorated Christmas tree stands. Even more mesmerizing than the romantic warm lights and the Christmas tree is the display of one of the world’s largest Baccarat chandeliers. This year the theme is “when there is light, there is hope.” There will be a special “kibou” (hope in Japanese) light-up of the chandelier every 30 minutes from 5pm. This year, there is a new Baccarat Eternal Lights x Instagram AR Filter illumination that allows you to enjoy the Baccarat chandelier at Yebisu Garden Place wherever you are. Through AR technology, you can view the chandelier from anywhere and enjoy shooting at your favorite angle of view.

When: Until Jan 10

Where: Yebisu Garden Place

This year, Shinjuku Southern Terrace will be lit with fantastical “MIRRORBOWLER” mirror balls and a Christmas tree in collaboration with Kiki & Lala, Little Twin Stars. Definitely cannot miss out on the luminous Christmas tree decorated with pink and blue light baubles. Enjoy the wondrous world of bubbles and lights.

When: Until Feb 14

Where: Shinjuku Southern Terrace

As with every year, around 340 trees on both sides of the Marunouchi Naka-dori street will be brightly lit by about 1.2 million “Champagne Gold” lights. The lights will be stretching along Tokyo Torch Park, and Otemachi Naka-dori street. Around Tokyo Torch Terrace, many restaurants and cafes will have available terrace seats, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the illuminations.

When: Until Feb 14

Where: Marunouchi and Yurakucho areas

The concept for this event is “a moment like magic.” Hibiya is a town that frequently appears in movies and television dramas, making it the best place to take a moment away from everyday life. The illumination lights are champagne gold and amber, giving a warm and relaxing vibe to the whole area. Go to the Park View Winter Garden on the 6th floor for more illuminations and a beautiful view of city lights.

When: Until Feb 18

Where: Tokyo Midtown Hibiya

With annually changing themes, Tokyo Dome City’s illuminations are one of the most spectacular and interactive lights of the season, spreading throughout the entire dome area. You’ll find magnificent tunnels of lights, a giant Christmas tree and dozens of winter-inspired sculptures scattered around the dome and La Qua shopping center areas. This year’s theme is “picture perfect illuminations”, where you can enjoy the gorgeous lights and make wonderful memories with family, friends and loved ones.

When: Until Feb 28

Where: Tokyo Dome City

This year, in addition to their regular display which uses six million LED lights and is spectacular on its own, Sagamiko Illumillion features a Sailor Moon Eternal-themed area for some extra fun. The illuminations are made in the image of the Sailor Moon world, making use of the natural environment at the resort. Different locations in the world of Sailor Moon are dedicated to each section or attraction, such as Silver Moon Crystal Power Flight Ride and Sailor Guardian’s Planet Symbol Lift. It would be as if you are a part of the Sailor Guardians yourself! It’s also recommended to board the lift or the Ferris wheel and enjoy looking at the view from above, as the lights are divided into different color themes in each section.

When: Until Apr 3

Where: Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest

The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land, known as Tokyo’s largest amusement park! This year, there will be illuminations using LEDs that image the world’s first jewel LED color developed by Motoko Ishii. The theme that Mr. Ishii chose for the 2021-2022 season is “The Glimmer of Hope! -Symphony of Diverse Lights-“. Various colorful jewelry illuminations that have appeared for 11 years gather together to create a symphony in which various lights resonate, creating a harmonious light. Experience the 10 special spots and the many attractions scattered throughout the park, and experience the healing experience surrounded by the brilliance of hope.

When: Until Apr 4

Where: Yomiuri Land

Odaiba’s all-year illumination “Yakei” looks even more magical than usual, with the twenty-meter tall Memorial Tree and surrounding trees all illuminated with gorgeous lights. The soft white and blue lights make the trees look as if they’re covered in snow, adding to the spectacular city view ahead. The area overlooks Tokyo Bay, Rainbow Bridge, and Tokyo’s bright city lights all at once! Don’t forget to take a picture in front of the classic “Odaiba” sign as well.

When: Year-round

Where: Odaiba Decks Tokyo Beach

Illuminations Near Tokyo

Stretching from Yokohama Station, through Grand Mall Park and ending at Sakura Street, Yokohama this year have taken illuminations to a whole new level with their city-wide illumination event. The illumination road spans almost two kilometers with beautiful blue lights illuminating the way, the road also hosts various illumination zones hosting their own special illuminations such as the Golden walkway in Hama Terrance or the blue river road in Suzuka street.

When: Until Feb 13

Where: From Yokohama Station to Sakura Street (Kanagawa)

This year, Tobu Zoo hopes to bring smiles and a memorable holiday season to you and your loved ones with their 2021 winter illumination event. At night during the illumination season, rides and other attractions such as the Ferris wheel and roller coaster are brightly lit for some extra festivity. A light show using music and CG animation is one of the many popular light-up events. Don’t forget to take some photographs with the giraffes and elephants made of LED lights too.

When: Until Feb 13

Where: Tobu Zoo (Saitama)

Celebrating their 16th anniversary in 2021, this year’s Tokyo German Village’s illumination event is a union of light and music. It’s sure to bring smiles to the faces of anyone that’s visiting, with bright and colorful illuminations set up throughout the whole village. Even the individual houses are lined with brightly colored LED lights.

When: Until Mar 21

Where: Tokyo German Village (Chiba)

Please note that this year, Caretta Shiodome Winter Illumination and Meguro River Minna No Illumi have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Article compiled by Sayaka Mitsui. Updated for 2021-2022 by Lyn Tsuchiya.