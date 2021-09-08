What’s New in Roppongi This Month: September 2021

Roppongi has made a name for itself when it comes to art offerings. Even though the Roppongi Art Night was sadly postponed, there are still exciting exhibitions in the area. September is also the last chance to see the Another Energy showcase at the Mori Art Museum. Add to that the opening of a new coworking and collaborative office space and there are still things to get excited about in Roppongi this September.

Art & Exhibitions

Suntory Introduces ‘The Sword: The Soul of the Warrior’ Exhibition

In celebration of the Suntory Art Museum’s 60th anniversary, it will host The Sword: Soul of the Warrior. This exclusive exhibition focuses on Japan’s samurai roots and the distinct art and design styles inherent in Japanese sword craftsmanship. The exhibition brings together swords forged by master blacksmiths throughout history, accompanied by scrolls depicting famous battles and folktales. Advance tickets are available online.

When: Sep 15 – Oct 31

Where: 9−7−4 Akasaka, Minato-ku

An Exhibition that Becomes an Escape Room

Grace Field House, the eerie orphanage from the manga and anime series The Promise of Neverland, is the centerpiece of this innovative exhibition at Roppongi Museum. Visitors follow the tale of series protagonist Emma and her search for the truth behind a building which is clearly more than it seems. Exploring the deeper recesses of the recreated orphanage through seven story chapters, visitors will attempt to break free of its confines and unveil the world beyond. Tickets are available online.

When: Until 2022

Where: 5-6-20 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Last Chance to See ‘Another Energy’ Exhibit

Museums across the city have struggled to accommodate visitors with the waxing and waning social restrictions imposed in response to Covid-19. The Mori Art Museum has been no different. The Another Energy exhibit, however, is still open to the public – though under shortened hours and a cap on the number of entrants. September is the last chance to see it. The exhibit has 130 individual works by 16 female artists from 14 different countries, who began their contemporary art careers between the 1950s and 1970s and remain active today. To ensure your desired time slot, advance tickets are recommended.

When: Until Sep 26

Where: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Lifestyle

Flexible Coworking Spaces at Midtown

Spaces Roppongi (stylized as SPACES), a nine-story office and coworking hub, opens on September 1. Spaces is equipped with collaborative workspaces as well as event and function rooms, meeting rooms, a business lounge, a rooftop garden and a barista-staffed café. With Roppongi being one of the city’s major business hubs, where a range of companies from startups to venture capitalists to large corporations ply their trade, Spaces hopes to facilitate fruitful interactions between these groups.

Where: 7-12-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku