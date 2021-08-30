What’s New Around Tokyo Station This Month: September 2021

As the summer comes to a close, the Tokyo Station area looks to continue its event-packed year with a slew of new fall offerings. An exclusive afternoon tea set, a new restaurant-cum-furniture store, a portrait exhibition, a family-friendly digital art extravaganza and a celebratory Tokyo Banana collaboration are on the cards for September. Here’s what’s new around Tokyo Station this month.

Food & Drink

Enjoy Afternoon Tea at the Palace Hotel

The Palace Hotel Tokyo, which overlooks the Imperial Palace gardens, has formed a partnership with the Kanazawa-based Yoshikashi Confectionery to deliver an exclusive afternoon tea set this autumn. Utilizing Yoshikashi Confectionary’s made-to-order wagashi and elements of the Japanese tea ceremony, the seasonal set includes walnut mochi, chestnuts and adzuki beans. For savories, the set has Kaga vegetable pastries.

When: From Sep 1

Where: 1-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Eat and Shop at Ginza innit

Ginza innit, a new retail and dining complex, has opened on Mihara-dori just minutes on foot from Tokyo Station. An abbreviation of “isn’t it,” innit is designed to blend seamlessly into the chic Ginza cityscape, hosting an open-kitchen restaurant on the first floor and a lifestyle and furniture store on the second. The restaurant, Izameshi, offers a range of healthy Asian fusion lunch options and snacks, while the upstairs store specializes in home-brand patio furniture.

When: From Sep 1

Where: 7-10-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Sample Brand-New Doraemon-style Tokyo Banana at Tokyo Station

In the halls of Tokyo Station, an exclusive Doraemon Tokyo Banana area has been unveiled. This is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Tokyo’s most famous okashi, the Tokyo Banana, as well as the 50th anniversary of one of Japan’s most adored fantastical creations, Doraemon. The eponymous time-traveling robotic cat is the latest fictional character to appear etched onto Tokyo Banana sponge cakes. The Doraemon Tokyo Banana comes sold in packs of eight pieces depicting a range of Doraemon’s facial expressions. Sales have already started.

Where: 1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Events

Celebrate the 6th Annual Instalment of the ‘30 Faces’ Exhibition in Nihonbashi

The Reijinsha Gallery’s sixth installment of the 30 Faces exhibition in Nihonbashi is a must-see in September. The exhibition will feature up to 30 human portraits by an assortment of local artists. The eyes in particular play a major role in the artworks which also broach a myriad of distinct artistic styles. Eyes have always been a subject in art and perhaps even more so now with the ubiquity of face masks.

Tickets for the two-week event are sold in a lottery sale and must be bought in advance. See online for details.

When: Sep 10—24

Where: 13-1 Nihonbashiodenmacho, Chuo-ku

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZUKAN MUSEUM GINZA公式 (@zukan_museum)

Explore Nature-themed Digital Art in at the Zukan Museum in Ginza

Much like teamLab exhibitions across Tokyo, the recently opened Zukan Museum in Ginza’s Tokyu Plaza utilizes digital art centerpieces to explore the natural world. Here the theme is nature itself. The educational artworks feature interactive wildebeest that react to visitors’ movements and wall art that changes in accordance with passing time and external weather patterns. They also give a “magical stone,” which is great for children visitors to record their startling discoveries. Tickets can be booked online.

Where: 5-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku

If you want to stay up to date with what’s happening in the metropolis, check more of our What`s New articles.