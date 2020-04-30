To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, stores in many parts of Japan have closed.

Normally we take care about communicating with our customers in store, but we cannot do that now.

People have stopped going outside, nobody is meeting each other, and because of this I have felt that fashion is an essential tool for communication in many circumstances.

This is the time to wait. At the same time, it is the time to prepare for the next generation.

Many people have begun implementing new ways of business such working from home, but we at D’Urban hope to make your business more pleasant with our business suits.

What we’re doing to combat coronavirus/what message we want to push

Many people have started working from home.

When we’re at home all the time, the easiest way to spend time is when we are able to easily switch from work mode to home mode.

Changing your clothes can change your attitude.

Fashion is power.