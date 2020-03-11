TW Social: What We Got Up To in February 2020
Croatian ambassador Dražen Hrastić and his wife with the producer of documentary Vatreni (and son of the former manager of the Croatian Soccer Team) Miroslav Blažević at the EU Delegation after a screening of Vatreni.
Polish Ambassador Pawel Milewski with the Romanian Ambassador Tatiana Iosiper and her husband Minister Plenipotentiary Edward Iosiper after a screening of Vatreni at the EU Delegation.
Romanian Minister Plenipotentiary Edward Iosiper, Hisako, Princess Takamado, and the Romanian ambassador Tatiana Iosiper after a screening of Vatreni at the EU House.
Irish Ambassador Paul Kavanagh, Kerry CEO Yumi Takamura, "St. Patrick," Norihiko Takabe and Takumi Okamoto from the City of Narita, and the ambassador's wife Rosemary at a presentation of this year's St. Patrick's Day celebrations at the ambassador's residence.
TV entertainer Eugene Musinski, Rosemary Kavanagh, INJ Japan representatives Takayuki Mori and Emmett Bowen, "St. Patrick," Satoshi Yamada from the JRA, and the Irish Ambassador at a showcase of this year's St. Patrick's Day celebrations at the Irish ambassador's residence.
The Italian Ambassador, designer Junko Koshino, and members of Drum Tao at the Drum Tao party at Shibuya Bunkamura Orchard Hall banquet room.
Fashion designer Junko Koshino and the Italian Ambassador Giorgio Starace at the anniversary party of Drum Tao in Bunkamura in Shibuya.
Rose Crusaders founders Takashi Ito and his wife Sakurako Ito (former Miss Japan International 2015), Steven Haynes, and Miss International and Miss Fabulous Sachiko Misawa at the Rose Crusader Event at QNoire.
Time Out Tokyo's Hiroyuki Fushitani, Takashi Serizawa, the City of Los Angeles Chief Design Officer Christopher Hawthorne and Stéphane Fiévet at the Core Kitchen/Space Shinbashi for Arts Council Tokyo.
National General Secretary Seiichi Kanzaki, Italian Ambassador Giorgio Starace and his wife Matelda, and Hiroko Ohiwa at the YMCA Charity event "Children in Need" at the Italian Embassy.
Egyptian Ambassador Ayman Aly Kamel with wife Ghada, Lilo Maruyama, Ambassador of Oman Mohamed Al Busaidi with his wife at Lilo Maruyama's New Year's party at the Hilton Shinjuku.
Rosemary Kavanagh (Ireland), Andrijana Cvetkovik (Macedonia), Palesa Mosetse (Lesotho), Manami Iizuka (President Tokyo Women's Club), Amira Bencherif (Algeria), Suzanne Allicock (Jamaica), Kaire Jürgenson (Estonia), Solange Weya (Cote d'Ivoire) of the Tokyo Women's Club at Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu.
Bars and Melody members Leondre Devries and Charlie Lenehan with Italian national team soccer player Marco Materazzi at LEX Tokyo.
Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Norihiro Nakayama, Finnish Ambassador Pekka Orpana, Croatian Ambassador Drazen Hrastic, EU Ambassador Patricia Flor at the EU Presidency Handover Buffet Lunch at the Finnish Embassy.
Former director of BASF Jochen Rohe, Martin Schulz from Fujitsu Research Institute, and Lufthansa Senior Director Donald Bunkenburg at the 26th International Gruenkohlessen at the Westin Hotel.
