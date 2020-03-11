TW Social: What We Got Up To in February 2020

Croatian ambassador Dražen Hrastić and his wife with the producer of documentary Vatreni (and son of the former manager of the Croatian Soccer Team) Miroslav Blažević at the EU Delegation after a screening of Vatreni.

