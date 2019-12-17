TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019

by

View Gallery
18 Photos
Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Contemporary artist Takashi Murakami with model Megbaby at the Superflat Doraemon opening at the Perrotin Gallery in Roppongi.

Contemporary artist Takashi Murakami with model Megbaby at the Superflat Doraemon opening at the Perrotin Gallery in Roppongi.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Mira Suzuki from Amitié Sans Frontières, Metropolis editor Paul McInnes, Angeli Rambukpota, and Metropolis's Camille Miller at the Grand Hyatt Christmas party.

Mira Suzuki from Amitié Sans Frontières, Metropolis editor Paul McInnes, Angeli Rambukpota, and Metropolis's Camille Miller at the Grand Hyatt Christmas party.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Brent Van Tassel from the Belgian Embassy with Maya from RR Japan at the King's Day celebration at the Belgian Embassy.

Brent Van Tassel from the Belgian Embassy with Maya from RR Japan at the King's Day celebration at the Belgian Embassy.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Asahara Brewery CEO Kenichi Asahara, former Japanese national rugby players Shinsuke Nakamura and Shinya Makabe, and Muu editor in chief Takeru Mikami at a dinner in Meguro's North Tower.

Asahara Brewery CEO Kenichi Asahara, former Japanese national rugby players Shinsuke Nakamura and Shinya Makabe, and Muu editor in chief Takeru Mikami at a dinner in Meguro's North Tower.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Miss Universe Japan runner-up with Suigian and Art Aquarium CEO Hidetomo Kimura, the mermaid, and Miss International Japan runner-up Yuri Ogura at the Sailors for the Sea Dinner.

Miss Universe Japan runner-up with Suigian and Art Aquarium CEO Hidetomo Kimura, the mermaid, and Miss International Japan runner-up Yuri Ogura at the Sailors for the Sea Dinner.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
The Lithuanian Ambassador's wife Rasa Varvuolienė and the ambassador himself, Gediminas Varvuolis, at the Sailors for the Sea dinner.

The Lithuanian Ambassador's wife Rasa Varvuolienė and the ambassador himself, Gediminas Varvuolis, at the Sailors for the Sea dinner.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Japanese rapper AK-69 with philanthropist Susan Rockefeller at the Sailors for the Sea gala at the Intercontinental Yokohama Grand.

Japanese rapper AK-69 with philanthropist Susan Rockefeller at the Sailors for the Sea gala at the Intercontinental Yokohama Grand.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Albion Art CEO (and one of the largest collectors of historical jewelry in the world) Kazumi Arikawa with Albion Art Tokyo manager Mari Ono at the Sailors for the Sea banquet in the Intercontinental Yokohama Grand.

Albion Art CEO (and one of the largest collectors of historical jewelry in the world) Kazumi Arikawa with Albion Art Tokyo manager Mari Ono at the Sailors for the Sea banquet in the Intercontinental Yokohama Grand.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
The governor of Kagawa Prefecture Keizo Hamada with TW's Alex at a Kagawa-themed banquet in the Royal Park Hotel.

The governor of Kagawa Prefecture Keizo Hamada with TW's Alex at a Kagawa-themed banquet in the Royal Park Hotel.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
TW's Annemarie Luck, The Container gallery owner Shai Ohayon, and filmmaker Craig Cameron-Mackintosh at the screening of "Billy Monk - A Shot in the Dark" at The Container in Nakameguro.

TW's Annemarie Luck, The Container gallery owner Shai Ohayon, and filmmaker Craig Cameron-Mackintosh at the screening of "Billy Monk - A Shot in the Dark" at The Container in Nakameguro.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Design Art organizers Astrid Klein and Mark Dytham at the opening reception.

Design Art organizers Astrid Klein and Mark Dytham at the opening reception.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Clothing designer Katsumi Asaba and photographer Benjamin Lee at the opening of Design Art 2019.

Clothing designer Katsumi Asaba and photographer Benjamin Lee at the opening of Design Art 2019.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Jackie Chan and New Lex's Taka partying it up in Roppongi.

Jackie Chan and New Lex's Taka partying it up in Roppongi.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Shearman & Sterling's Karl J. Pires, former English National Rugby player Simon Shaw, and TW's Matthew Hernon at a Taylor Brunswick Group Fireside Chat event.

Shearman & Sterling's Karl J. Pires, former English National Rugby player Simon Shaw, and TW's Matthew Hernon at a Taylor Brunswick Group Fireside Chat event.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Photographer Leslie Kee, superstar DJ Steve Aoki, and New Lex's Taka at a photoshoot for Dim Mak in Tokyo.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
The Symphoniacs at Tokyo International Forum before their first concert and first release in Japan.

The Symphoniacs at Tokyo International Forum before their first concert and first release in Japan.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Japan-Sweden Society board member Stefan Nilsson, 2018 Nobel Prize laureate Tasuku Honjo, and Rentaro Segawa at the Japan-Sweden Society 90th anniversary dinner.

Japan-Sweden Society board member Stefan Nilsson, 2018 Nobel Prize laureate Tasuku Honjo, and Rentaro Segawa at the Japan-Sweden Society 90th anniversary dinner.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
This year's Miss Supranational Japan Natsumi Takenaka, Steven Haynes, Miss Supranational Japan 2016 Risa Nagashima, and this year's Mister Supranational Japan Reino Shimamura getting ready for the next competition in Poland.

This year's Miss Supranational Japan Natsumi Takenaka, Steven Haynes, Miss Supranational Japan 2016 Risa Nagashima, and this year's Mister Supranational Japan Reino Shimamura getting ready for the next competition in Poland.

In this month’s TW Social we stop by the Japan-Sweden Society 90th anniversary dinner, catch up with a few friends at the Grand Hyatt Christmas party and meet contemporary artist Takashi Murakami.

What's New

Sneakersnstuff Opens First Tokyo Store in Daikanyama
Win a ¥5,000 Amazon Gift Card: Share Your Travel Habits and Interest in Tokyo’s Ogasawara Islands
Japan’s Temples: Enlightenment on the Izu Peninsula
19 Things To Do in Tokyo on Christmas Day 2019

Trending

Turning On the Lights: Guide to Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations
5 Top Winter Airbnb Experiences in Kyoto
An Urban Explorer’s Unsettling Photos from Abandoned Places in Japan
7 New Ways To Fall In Love With Tokyo

by

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

View Comments

You Might Also Like