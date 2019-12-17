TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Mira Suzuki from Amitié Sans Frontières, Metropolis editor Paul McInnes, Angeli Rambukpota, and Metropolis's Camille Miller at the Grand Hyatt Christmas party.
Mira Suzuki from Amitié Sans Frontières, Metropolis editor Paul McInnes, Angeli Rambukpota, and Metropolis's Camille Miller at the Grand Hyatt Christmas party.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Asahara Brewery CEO Kenichi Asahara, former Japanese national rugby players Shinsuke Nakamura and Shinya Makabe, and Muu editor in chief Takeru Mikami at a dinner in Meguro's North Tower.
Asahara Brewery CEO Kenichi Asahara, former Japanese national rugby players Shinsuke Nakamura and Shinya Makabe, and Muu editor in chief Takeru Mikami at a dinner in Meguro's North Tower.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Miss Universe Japan runner-up with Suigian and Art Aquarium CEO Hidetomo Kimura, the mermaid, and Miss International Japan runner-up Yuri Ogura at the Sailors for the Sea Dinner.
Miss Universe Japan runner-up with Suigian and Art Aquarium CEO Hidetomo Kimura, the mermaid, and Miss International Japan runner-up Yuri Ogura at the Sailors for the Sea Dinner.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
The Lithuanian Ambassador's wife Rasa Varvuolienė and the ambassador himself, Gediminas Varvuolis, at the Sailors for the Sea dinner.
The Lithuanian Ambassador's wife Rasa Varvuolienė and the ambassador himself, Gediminas Varvuolis, at the Sailors for the Sea dinner.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Japanese rapper AK-69 with philanthropist Susan Rockefeller at the Sailors for the Sea gala at the Intercontinental Yokohama Grand.
Japanese rapper AK-69 with philanthropist Susan Rockefeller at the Sailors for the Sea gala at the Intercontinental Yokohama Grand.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Albion Art CEO (and one of the largest collectors of historical jewelry in the world) Kazumi Arikawa with Albion Art Tokyo manager Mari Ono at the Sailors for the Sea banquet in the Intercontinental Yokohama Grand.
Albion Art CEO (and one of the largest collectors of historical jewelry in the world) Kazumi Arikawa with Albion Art Tokyo manager Mari Ono at the Sailors for the Sea banquet in the Intercontinental Yokohama Grand.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
TW's Annemarie Luck, The Container gallery owner Shai Ohayon, and filmmaker Craig Cameron-Mackintosh at the screening of "Billy Monk - A Shot in the Dark" at The Container in Nakameguro.
TW's Annemarie Luck, The Container gallery owner Shai Ohayon, and filmmaker Craig Cameron-Mackintosh at the screening of "Billy Monk - A Shot in the Dark" at The Container in Nakameguro.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Shearman & Sterling's Karl J. Pires, former English National Rugby player Simon Shaw, and TW's Matthew Hernon at a Taylor Brunswick Group Fireside Chat event.
Shearman & Sterling's Karl J. Pires, former English National Rugby player Simon Shaw, and TW's Matthew Hernon at a Taylor Brunswick Group Fireside Chat event.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
Japan-Sweden Society board member Stefan Nilsson, 2018 Nobel Prize laureate Tasuku Honjo, and Rentaro Segawa at the Japan-Sweden Society 90th anniversary dinner.
Japan-Sweden Society board member Stefan Nilsson, 2018 Nobel Prize laureate Tasuku Honjo, and Rentaro Segawa at the Japan-Sweden Society 90th anniversary dinner.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in November 2019
This year's Miss Supranational Japan Natsumi Takenaka, Steven Haynes, Miss Supranational Japan 2016 Risa Nagashima, and this year's Mister Supranational Japan Reino Shimamura getting ready for the next competition in Poland.
This year's Miss Supranational Japan Natsumi Takenaka, Steven Haynes, Miss Supranational Japan 2016 Risa Nagashima, and this year's Mister Supranational Japan Reino Shimamura getting ready for the next competition in Poland.
View Comments