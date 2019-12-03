King of Pop’s Kingsart is Coming to Shibuya

Michael Jackson is known all around the world for his music but throughout his life, the “King of Pop” was also driven by another passion: his paintings. And starting on December 15, you’ll be able to admire the replicas of some of his works at an exhibition in Shibuya’s Kashiyama Daikanyama gallery.

“Kingsart Exhibition” will be the first show of its kind in the world to showcase the works of the late musician (mostly consisting of self-portraits and paintings focusing on Jackson’s music career) from around the late 1980s until 2002. The exhibit ends on December 27.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).