Book Your Room at the Upcoming Agora Ginza Today!

After the grand opening of the Agora Kanazawa on November 1, the famous hotel chain is already getting ready to open yet another location with the upcoming Agora Ginza. But although the hotel is slated to open in the summer of 2020, you can already make your reservation there via the hotel’s official website.

The idea behind the Agora Ginza is that of teahouse with an urban soul. It’s what makes the hotel’s location so perfect. Ginza is one of the most fashionable parts of Japan’s capital while also retaining a kind of traditional charm and timeless elegance. That’s exactly how the Agora Ginza wants to be perceived: a place of classic beauty with all the amenities and comforts of the 21st century. Book your room today to see just how they were able to pull that off.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).