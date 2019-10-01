TW ScreenCap: 7 Things to Watch in October

We love movies here at TW. We’re avid Netflix consumers and theatergoers and even dabble in some celebrity gossip every once in a while between tasks. We’d like a share with you a few things we are watching this month, and though they aren’t the list, the answer is yes. Yes, we are watching re-runs of our favorite Halloween flicks, but that’s an article for another time.

New Releases: Keanu Reeves, Meryl Streep and Catherine Deneuve Take Over the Big Screens

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Japanese Release Date: October 3

As somebody who was always on the fence about action movies, this series has truly won me over with amazing fighting scenes that don’t induce motion sickness (a rarity in this day and age) and a protagonist that’s complex and rounded; just enough to make you care but not enough to turn the movie into a an overly complicated revenge story. The first movie was great, the second was even better and Parabellum is killing it with a score of 87% on RT. Keanu is single-handedly making action films great again.

The Laundromat (2019)

Release Date: October 18

The Laundromat is a contemporary tale that tackles corruption and how larger-than-life companies play a significant role in helping the wealthy amass an even bigger fortune. Meryl Streep plays Ellen Martin, who falls into the rabbit hole of questionable practices after starting her investigation of a fake insurance policy, with comic detours in capitals around the world denouncing the world’s very much flawed financial system.

Entebbe (2018)

Japanese Release Date: October 4

Inspired by the true events the hijacking of an AirFrance plane in the 1970s, this film tells the story behind Operation Enebbe, a counter-terrorist hostage-rescue that feels all too close to home despite the over-30-year gap between then and now. Starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl as the German terrorists, this film isn’t for the faint of heart, but is a beautiful rendition of the complexity and sacrifices this form of operation entails.

La Vérité (2019)

Japanese Release Date: October 11

French icon Catherine Deneuve stars in Hirokazu Koreeda’s latest film. This time, the Shoplifters director dives into the stormy relationship between an actress and her daughter. Fabienne, played by Deneuve, reigns above the men who admire her, an attitude that Lumir cannot understand. This film is a reunion between a family that had lost and finds themselves with the help of each other.

What We’re Binging: The Answers to Pop Culture’s Greatest Questions, Strange Characters and Wrestling

Explained

You either love or hate VOX, but no matter your stance, you have to admit that their content and extremely addicting. In Explained, each episode is a quick pill-sized dive into hot topics that have consumed or are still consuming the internet. Going anywhere from breaking down the basics of the recent K-pop phenomenon to exposing the harsh truth of diet culture, you’re sure to go to bed with a few fun facts to break the ice at your next dinner party.

Netflix Presents: The Characters

The Characters is a unique and fresh format that combines almost every area of comedy. Every episode, a new comedian takes the stage and performs a story in which they perform between one and five characters – all with 30 minutes on the timer. The editing is fluid and well done, and each comedian brings a different flavor of comedy, so no matter your preferred humor, you’re sure to get a good laugh.

GLOW

Inspired by the 1980s movement around the circuit of the same name, GLOW is a powerful series that explores not only the behind-the-scenes of wrestling but poses the question of femininity and what it means in a modern world, among many other delicate conversation topics. As Chitra Ramaswamy puts it: “GLOW is now an issues-led ensemble piece.” Sure, that means less wrestling, but don’t we all care about what’s going on in the dressing room more?