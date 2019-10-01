Tempura Skewers and Shochu Are a Match Made in Yaesu

Tempura might not be frequently associated with fine dining, but Yaesu Tempurakushi Yamatoya, the first restaurant of its kind in the Tokyo Station area, is aiming to change that.

Opening its doors on September 17, the new tempura skewer establishment is taking the classic bar food to new heights with an elegant décor and high-class presentation. Other than classic tempura staples, Yamatoya also offers plenty of their own, original creations, which they expertly pair with shochu alcohol. Although less popular than nihonshu sake, shochu is noticeably stronger and made from a wider variety of ingredients, making it much more suited to a food as varied as tempura. Visit the restaurant today and try it for yourself.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).