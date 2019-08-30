TW Local Style Profiles: Citta Designers on Their Tokyo Fashion Inspiration

Each month, we interview a Tokyo-based designer to find out what inspires their style and where they love to shop in the city. Our August trendsetters are Akiko Yaguchi and Yuuri Tobe, founders and designers of Citta clothing brand.

OUR CLOTHING BRAND IS…

Feminine but not constricting. In Sanskrit, “citta” refers to consciousness and represents one’s state of mind. Our brand is for independent women not so they can feel feminine or sexy, but confident and strong. We want to make clothing that women are excited to wear.

TOKYO FASHION IS…

A healthy mix of everything. It’s not about the coordination of a single brand, but mixing high-end and affordable items to create an outfit that suits us. Citta isn’t only for Tokyoites, but if it suits the taste and habits of city dwellers, then I’m happy.

OUR FAVORITE SHOPS IN TOKYO ARE…

Isetan, Shinjuku location: Stocking everything from fashion to food, to me it’s always an exciting wonderland. isetan.mistore.jp/store/shinjuku/index.html

Galerie WA2: Though not a clothing shop, this gallery is inspiring and every exhibition is amazing. The owners have taught me a new life philosophy and way of thinking that I’ll carry with me for years to come. This unusual gallery has deeply affected my life. www.wa2.jp

New York Joe Exchange: This thrift store stocks the most original pieces without the need for a long treasure hunt. Whether it’s vintage clothing from the US or T-shirts from fast-fashion brands, anybody can find something interesting. newyorkjoeexchange.com

WHERE TO FIND CITTA:

Web: maisoncitta.com

Instagram: @maison_citta