Tomioka Silk Mill

The Tomioka Silk Mill is Japan’s oldest modern model silk-reeling factory, established by the Meiji government in 1872 and a designated World Heritage Site. After the Meiji Restoration, the government promoted modernization of industry and technology to help grow the economy. To help pay for this, they focused on exporting raw silk. Here, visitors can take guided tours or use an audio guide available in one of six languages. VR tours are also available, transporting you back to when the facility was founded.

Please note: The audio guide only supports six languages, and the guided tour and the VR tour are in English only. Advance reservation is necessary.

Details

How Much: Adult ¥1,000, students ¥250, elementary school students ¥150

Address: 1-1 Tomioka, Tomioka City, Gunma Prefecture 

Website: tomioka-silk.jp/tomioka-silk-mill/ 

Tel: 0274-67-0075

