Four Simultaneous Tagami Exhibitions To Be Held Throughout Japan

After more than two years, the artist known as Tagami (real name Tagami Masakatsu) is returning to Japan with four simultaneous exhibitions to be held in IDÉE Shops in Roppongi, Jiyugaoka, and Umeda.

Born in Yamaguchi prefecture, Tagami has produced over 40,000 works of art in the span of his 40-year-long career. He is easily recognized by his original, expressive style of painting that can as easily quiet and calm the mind as it can stir up powerful emotions and seemingly make his objects just jump off the canvas. Each of the IDÉE Shop exhibitions, including the fourth, online one, will focus on a different theme, with a total of 300 works going on display. The exhibitions will take place from August 2 to September 2.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).