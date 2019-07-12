12 Tweets That Sum Up the Kim Kardashian Kimono Controversy

Over the last week, you might have heard something about Kim Kardashian trademarking the word kimono and effectively offending the whole of Japan. Part of you probably wants to know what Kim has done now and why she thinks a range of sculpting underwear has anything to do with Japan’s most famous traditional garment (other than the fact the word kimono features her name), but you’re probably too busy to scroll through the hundreds of Twitter posts to get to the bottom of it all. So we’ve done the scrolling for you and we’ve picked out 12 tweets that will tell you all you need to know about #kimohno in two minutes…

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year.

I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

Kim Kardashian is trying to register a trademark using the word “kimono”. If it passes, the kimono culture will be seriously damaged. Because kimono is not underwear, it is a valuable dress. Her 140 million followers are over the Japanese population. Please help us. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/2i8CfTa1er — 吉房泰子＋小袖生活👘Japan (@YasuKosode) June 30, 2019

Kim Kardashian filed for a bunch of trademarks on the word "kimono" (even for actual kimono), which, if granted, would allow her to ban Japanese companies from using the word "kimono" in America. Somebody call Cool Japan ASAP. 😱😱 https://t.co/1OpWPt2lYJ pic.twitter.com/ieCzKfpeLW — Tokyo Fashion (@TokyoFashion) June 25, 2019

The absolute omnishambles of this is breathtaking and I am so curious to know who sold https://t.co/3uh9qYckmr to her. Probably some nice Auntie in Nara. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/DmVdnWDsye — Helen Louise (@hljenkins) June 30, 2019

This is the solution short.

I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. @kimonobody pic.twitter.com/0GO7ZP1A9Y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

Time after time we've seen our cultural attire adopted and adapted to everything its NOT. Kimonos/ Chinese dresses are a symbol of tradition, culture, RESPECT and ancestry lessons. Over the years they have been adapted by the west, sexualised & meanings completely erased #Kimohno pic.twitter.com/E3wabwiubQ — Grace (@graceylouu) June 28, 2019

This is a new approach to shapewear: Offering real solutions in 9 shades and sizes XXS-4XL, @kimonobody celebrates and enhances the shape and curves of women. Each piece is designed with soft yet supportive fabrics for everyone to feel their most confident. #KimonoBody pic.twitter.com/Cr81BqiLT4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

🇯🇵’s Minister of Economy, Trade & Industry weighing in on the #KimOhNo 👘 controversy – says he’ll talk to 🇺🇸 Patent & Trademark office. https://t.co/ulSFsvJ5go — Mariko Oi 大井真理子 (@BBCMarikoOi) June 29, 2019

1/8 – Kim Kardashian to @nytimes “I understand & have deep respect for the significance of the #kimono in Japanese culture”. But…She also has no plans to respond to the reaction by changing the name. #KimOhNo #actionsspeaklouderthanwords https://t.co/0MnxnWqcm2 — Tania Ginoza (@TaniaGinoza) June 27, 2019

When the Mayor of Kyoto, a major cultural center of Japan, makes an official request to change the name of your underwear line, not to mention the huge objection from regular Japanese citizens, and you still refuse, you don’t really “understand and have deep respect”. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/XG97q4zYgb — Mariko Austin (@marikoaustin) June 29, 2019

And one more tweet we couldn’t resist sharing: