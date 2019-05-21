Experience The Tranquil Beauty Of Japan At The VIA INN Nihonbashi Ningyocho

On August 29, the VIA INN chain of business hotels will open a new location in the Ningyocho neighborhood of Nihonbashi. Known for their high standards, affordable prices, and being close to train stations due to being managed by the West Japan Railway Company, VIA INN currently boasts hotels in 26 locales around Japan totaling 6,400 rooms.

The new hotel will be situated within walking distance of Nihonbashi station and the historic district of Ningyocho featuring many shops dating back to the Edo period and a variety of cultural establishments sure to offer something for the entire family. To fit in with its surroundings, the upcoming VIA INN will exemplify the idea of simple elegance with its traditional Japanese design mixed with all the luxuries of the 21st century.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).