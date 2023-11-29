Sensational Fiction

“It’s titled Les Tableaux Noires and is darker than what I usually write,” Harada tells TW. “It’s a collection of six stories, two of which are new with four written 10 years ago. It’s sensational fiction featuring sex, violence and horror. The kind of things people hide in their lives. I’ve been interested in releasing these darker tales for a while but decided to keep them in a box that I’m now ready to open.”

Harada’s interest in these kinds of stories should come as no surprise, as she was exposed to what she calls “adult literature” from a young age. Her father gave her and her brother a wide range of novels, even if they included violent or erotic content. While at elementary school, the pair read books by the likes of Yasunari Kawabata, Kenzaburo Oe, Kobo Abe and Yukio Mishima. Not exactly light reading for children.

It was her brother, Munenori Harada, though, who first became an author in the mid-1980s. His proud younger sister would eventually follow in his footsteps. At that point, however, her main interest was art. She worked at a museum, an art business school and as an art consultant for Itochu Corporation before being headhunted by billionaire Minoru Mori.

A qualified curator, Harada accompanied the business tycoon and his wife, Yoshiko, on trips abroad to inspect museums in preparation for the 2003 opening of the Mori Art Museum. She was also dispatched to do research at the world-famous Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York for six months in 2000. She began working on her first novel five years later.