Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect souvenir while browsing Tokyo’s myriad enticing stores. Taking into consideration your overstuffed check-in suitcase, which is probably already verging on being overweight, there is no better gift than jewelry. It’s lightweight, lasts forever and will become a meaningful reminder of your travels.

While the city’s shopping districts house many Western jewelry brands, you will also find a stunning array of domestic boutiques and stores. Known for their meticulous attention to detail and commitment to durability, Japanese jewelers produce some of the world’s finest and most fashion-forward pieces for fair prices.

Below are a few brands to check out across Shibuya and Ginza.

Hario Lampwork Factory

Hario Lampwork Factory (stylized as HARIO Lampwork Factory) is a concept store for glass accessories and miscellaneous goods, established by Hario, a Japanese glass manufacturer. Specializing in heat-resistant glass since 1921, Hario founded Lampwork Factory with the mission of passing on glasswork techniques to the next generation.

The shop’s expert artisans carefully hand-make each piece of glass jewelry. As a canvas, glass possesses unparalleled potential for playful design — the material can stretch and connect into a dazzling variety of shapes. Heat-resistant glass is also significantly less dense than most types of glass, adding an element of comfort for the wearer.

Because Hario’s pieces are made of glass, they can crack upon strong impact; however, heat-resistant glass can be repaired, and the shop offers repair services so that your items can be worn forever. The repair services also apply to any tarnishing or damage that the jewelry pieces’ metal parts may experience upon long wear. Head to the branch in Miyashita Park in Shibuya for a beautiful selection of glass accessories.

Gram

Hailing from Kamakura, Gram produces sleek, modern pieces that are minimalistic yet unique. Among their Tokyo branches, the Miyashita Park branch in Shibuya is conveniently located and holds many stunning options.

The shop is especially great for those who enjoy silver jewelry pieces, as many of their items are composed of sterling silver. Of course, the brand also carries gold pieces, many of which are high-quality 18-karat gold.

One of Gram’s iconic bestsellers is their dainty precious stone ring series (pictured above), perfect for both maximalists and minimalists: the thin band and vibrant center make for an ideal layering ring or standalone piece.

Joliesse

Founded in 1953, Joliesse is a high-end jewelry salon located in the heart of Ginza. Originating during a time when women’s fashion saw much influence from Western styles, the shop rose to prominence by dealing in expensive fur coats as well as exquisite jewelry.

Today, customers can find high-grade diamond jewelry and rare gemstones at Joliesse. The long-established shop offers luxurious necklaces, rings, earrings and more at competitive prices, especially when compared to big name Western brands. Browse stunning treasures at your leisure: a high-transparency Royal Blue Sapphire, a pigeon blood ruby and a three-color diamond ring, to name a few.

Joliesse also allows visitors to request custom-made cuts from raw stones, or trade in old jewelry and precious metals for a partial discount. Conveniently, they also feature a variety of jewelry cleaning, repair and remake services; for instance, you may choose to reset or restore your pieces’ missing gemstones.