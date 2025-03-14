Ginza is synonymous with opulence and exceptional service. Here, you can find chic restaurants that offer the finest cuts and quality ingredients, expertly prepared by master chefs. Warm up to the soothing boil of shabu shabu, or enjoy the surprise as you open each little intricately-plated dish in a kaiseki banquet. Concluding a shopping spree in Ginza with an elegant meal extends the extravagance.

Bakuro Ichidai Ginza

Offering authentic yakiniku dishes, Bakuro Ichidai is Japan’s top purchaser of high-quality Hida beef, with an elegant location in Ginza. “Bakuro” refers to traders who commit their lives to judging, buying and selling cattle. Bakuro Ichidai places top priority on carefully selecting only the best product to present to customers. Out of 100 cattle present at a market auction, only around 20% can be classified as A5-grade Hida beef. Saitobigyu cattle, the best of the best Hida beef, is even rarer; Bakuro Ichidai is meticulous about serving this delicacy with care.

With over 60 years of experience, Bakuro Ichidai prides itself in serving the highest quality meat at attractive prices. Experience the exceptional taste of Hida beef in a variety of ways: grilled, sukiyaki or shabu shabu hot pot style.

Ginza Ankyu

Ginza Ankyu brings Kyoto’s renowned cuisine and premier service to Tokyo with Michelin-Star quality. The Ginza branch features the famous flavors and techniques of the original Ankyu restaurant, which is set in Kyoto’s historical Gion district. Savor the intricate balance between the light and delicate, to the deep and rich flavors of Kyo-ryori with each beautifully arranged plate in the kaiseki multi-course spread.

Every part of the dining experience is thoughtfully arranged. The restaurant environment exudes elegance with touches of Japanese traditional design to mirror its Kyoto roots. The counter is crafted from a single piece of chestnut wood, offering a front-row view of the feast being prepared.

You can make a reservation here.

Maruya Honten Ginza Glasse

Nagoya is Japan’s largest producer of fresh water eel, or unagi. Maruya Honten, first founded in Nagoya, has mastered every aspect of the art of unagi.

Starting the rice, the restaurant only uses 100% domestically produced grain and the highest quality A-rank rice of the season. The rice is blended and prepared by in-house rice masters that cook it at the precise temperature to achieve a slightly harder texture that perfectly pairs with the unagi and won’t get soggy. The eels are shipped live from designated farms for the freshest taste, and the unagi is grilled by certified eel craftsmen using binchotan charcoal, resulting in a crispy exterior and a soft fluffy interior. The fillets are doused in the restaurant’s signature sauce, which combines a traditional tamari sauce base with several types of soy sauce and mirin. Together, the rice, unagi and sauce combine for an exquisite bite.