Don’t let rainy weather wreck your plans — find fun inside! Tokyo is overflowing with unique indoor shopping hubs and attractions that will instantly take your mind off the storm soaking the city streets. Explore the floors of a department store, expand your mind with new knowledge, dip your toe into a fresh hobby, set yourself a challenge — the entertainment options are never-ending. To help you choose, we’re sharing our top picks for activities to immerse yourself in when the rain comes pouring down.

Face Records

For analog music lovers looking to escape less-than-stellar weather, Face Records is an outstanding oasis filled to brimming with vinyl and other music-related items. The shop, established in 1994 and a staple of Shibuya’s record store scene, specializes in second-hand music, a focus perfectly encapsulated by its motto: “Music go round.” You’ll find an impressive assemblage of vinyl and collectibles, as well as shop merchandise and record player parts.

Face Records’ selection of goods is carefully curated, with music covering various genres, plus classic records from both Japan and abroad. Let nostalgia guide you, or discover a new favorite flipping through the racks. Whether you’re a vinyl connoisseur or a first-timer, you’ll find yourself losing track of time as you peruse the shop’s extensive collection.

Sai

For art enthusiasts, Tokyo provides a treasure trove of galleries, museums and centers to explore. Sai (stylized as SAI), a relative newcomer, is one art space you won’t want to miss. With its unique location in a commercial facility drawing diverse crowds, it aims to build Tokyo’s art scene as a platform where people and culture converge.

The gallery hosts an average of six or seven exhibits of varying lengths each year. It promotes and challenges accessibility to art, showcasing both domestic and international works of various styles, time periods and viewpoints. Past exhibitions have featured renowned artists such as Ryo Matsuoka, Saiakunana (stylized as SAIAKUNANA ), Ryuichi Ishikawa, Eric Haze and Hiroto Ikeuchi.

Grit Nation

Use the rain as motivation to lock into a good workout. At Grit Nation (stylized as GRIT NATION), the focus is on movement rather than just muscle; it’s about personal evolution, about moving as naturally as possible. Combat the hustle culture that traps Tokyo’s workers in office chairs all day with a workout aimed at rehabilitating your flexibility and maintaining your fitness.

The studio’s diverse cast of coaches boast backgrounds as athletes and trainers, and accompany trainees at every stage of their evolution journey. The Grit workout curriculum is designed for all ages and physical abilities, turning personal fitness into an accessible and fun activity.

En Studio

Sunny vibes are always on offer at En Studio (stylized as EnSTUDIO), even on the grayest of days. The studio — which emphasizes that it’s not a dance school but rather an inclusive, creative space for dancers — offers energetic dance classes that let you get your groove on in a supportive environment. The studio’s name comes from the Japanese word en, which refers to connections between people. Dance is transcendent; social ties are fostered and communities built, regardless of nationality or preferred style of dance.

En Studio, located just a two-minute walk from Shibuya Station in the Miyashita Park shopping complex, charges no admission or registration fees. Using either the unlimited course or individual ticket plan, you can select from a variety of classes to create your own regimen. The Miyashita Park studio, a branch of En Dance Studio, is dedicated to K-pop — perfect for enthusiasts of the music genre and the dance moves it’s inspired. For different styles of dance, explore En Dance Studio’s other branches, where you’ll find an incredible lineup of instructors specializing in various genres, including hip-hop, jazz, house, tap and freestyle.