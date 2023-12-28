For anyone hoping to gain a deeper insight into Japanese art and culture, it can be difficult knowing where to begin. Do you go to a shrine, climb a mountain or visit some historical gardens? How about the Imperial Palace? The Tokyo Afternoon Art Culture Tour is a fantastic place to begin, or to supplement previous excursions if you’ve already gained some Japan experience under your belt. From a private museum tour of the Imperial household’s donated art collection to kintsugi, the excursion has everything covered, including private transport and acclaimed Eitaro Souhonpo sweets as you enjoy the ride.

Start with kintsugi for some philosophical mending, before going to the gardens to discover more about its rich history, then pop over to the Imperial Palace, to its onsite museum for a curated tour. Round off the afternoon with phenomenal kaiseki cuisine overlooking the palace moat, reflecting on your exploration into Japanese culture. It’s a genuinely special way to live and breathe Japanese art from afternoon to evening, all at a leisurely pace.

The Craft of Kintsugi

Finding beauty in imperfection, kintsugi is the Japanese cultural art of mending, drawing glowing golden lines across cracks, amplifying each flaw in glimmering light. Taking time and patience, each crack is painted and glued in golden lacquer. Kintsugi was practiced for centuries before coming into its own during the Edo era, and the artform remains a fantastic way to embody the mindset of the period. Much like a human, things which are broken can be given a second chance, becoming even more beautiful than before. The Tokyo Afternoon Art Culture Tour participants are guided by kintsugi master, Taku Nakano. Each visitor receives their own small Japanese ceramic plate upon which to practice, lighting its cracks with color, before each plate is framed to take home as a memorable souvenir.

When you return to the bus, be sure to savor the kintsuba sweets on offer, from Eitaro Souhonpo, the popular and historical confectioner located in Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district.

Hama-rikyu Gardens

A tranquil spot in the city, Hama-rikyu Gardens was gifted to the Tokyo Metropolis by the Ministry of the Imperial Household in 1945 and opened the following year. The garden remains the largest example of Edo-period landscaping in the capital. The garden is extra special thanks to the pond, the only seawater pond remaining among the Edo period gardens in the Metropolis, with the water pumped in from Tokyo Bay.

A serene spot within bustling urban surroundings, discover peace and reflection, hugged by the newer Tokyo which has arisen around it. Quietly contemplate Japan’s distinctive way of preserving tradition alongside the embrace of progress, admiring the juxtaposition of young and old as you stroll through the greenery and lush shrubbery that reflects, beautifully, the changing seasons. Sip tea in the ornate tea house, and look outside to gain a sense of perspective and observe the dazzling skyscrapers from your paradoxically composed spot.

Imperially Approved Art at The Museum of the Imperial Collections, Sannomaru Shozokan

Recently partially reopened after a renewal, the Sannomaru Shozokan is located in the grounds of the Imperial Palace. Opened in 1993, the art museum is home to some of the Imperial household’s precious artwork, which was donated to the nation by the Emperor Emeritus, Empress Kojun, and other members of the Imperial Family. Situated in the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace, the art museum boasts approximately 20,000 pieces in its collection, which are exhibited on rotation. From pre-modern to more recent artwork, many are considered important artifacts in the history of Japanese art. Examples include extensive calligraphy works, with pieces dating over a millennium, and a large selection of Nihonga (a Japanese style of painting).

Tour visitors experience the collections with a personal, guided tour from the museum’s curators. In this exclusive viewing, participants will be able to enjoy the works alongside the specialists who placed them. Receive a personal overview of the history of Japanese art, told through exclusive explanations of the Imperial household’s prized artworks, as you stroll through the gallery in revered surroundings.

Kaiseki Cuisine Overlooking the Imperial Palace Gardens

Palace Hotel Tokyo is one of the city’s most luxurious and it overlooks the gorgeous Imperial Palace gardens. Its highly acclaimed restaurant Wadakura, so-called after its incredible location overlooking the Wadakura Moat, serves delicious courses which amplify the seasons. Guests of the tour will be treated to a kaiseki course, a traditional Japanese cultural experience which includes a multitude of meticulously prepared dishes.

Experience the best seasonal ingredients from fresh fish and fruits to vegetables, while gazing across the moat which is only a hop, skip and jump away from the Imperial Palace. The ideal way to round off an exceptionally imperial day.